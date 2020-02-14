WWE Reportedly Wants To Acquire Indie Promotions’ Tape Libraries

WWE is looking to acquire tape libraries from US indie promotions for its streaming platform, WWE Network.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reaching out to indie promotions to acquire their tape libraries. The company wants to stream indie wrestling content on its streaming service.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time a situation like this has been teased. In the past, there have been similar reports of the company wanting to get libraries indie promotions like Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), PROGRESS, and EVOLVE on WWE Network.

WWE had even surveyed Network subscribers on their opinion of wanting indie wrestling content on the streaming service.

Vince McMahon has said that “transformative changes” will be coming to the Network. WWE is looking at ways to further grow and monetize their content. The company has said that there is a lot of interest from other parties for licensing and partnering with them.

Vince McMahon has said that the company is in talks to sell the rights to its PPV events to another major streaming service. During the Q4 2019/FY 2019 earnings conference call, McMahon said that they have a lot of options and they would continue as they are now with a free tier and a more enhanced paid tier. He added that there is no better time than right now to sell the rights to the majors who are “clamoring for our content,” since this would add a significant increase to WWE’s revenue.

If PPV content is taken off of WWE Network, then the company would need some additional content for its subscribers, as live PPVs are one of the major selling points of the Network. That’s where indie wrestling content comes in.

McMahon has said that if a deal is made, they will be announcing it in the first quarter of 2020. “That’s how far along we are,” he noted.