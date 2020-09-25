Friday, September 25, 2020

WWE Reschedules NXT UK TakeOver To 2021, New Head Writer Named

Here's who is the new head writer

By Andrew Ravens
NXT UK
There have been some changes made regarding the WWE NXT UK brand. 

First up is the brand getting a new head writer. Inside the Ropes first reported that talent was told that Glen Joseph has left NXT UK due to “personal reasons.”  Jim Smallman has been promoted to head writer of NXT UK. 

The report stated that Smallman “still has to answer to Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels, who are running the brand remotely from the US due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.”

Dave Meltzer confirmed the report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter as well provided some more details. 

Meltzer reports that the change is because there was a feeling at the last tapings the ringwork wasn’t good and a number of matches ended up being re-shot. It was added that some blamed this on stars not having wrestled for months.

Moving along to the planned NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin show that was supposed to take place back in April from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. 

Pwinsider.com reports that the show is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 20, 2021. 

New episodes of the weekly NXT UK television shows started airing on September 17th. Before this, the brand was on hiatus for several months due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

