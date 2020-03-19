WWE Responds To Question About Talents Being Tested For Coronavirus

While WWE has scaled back its operations significantly, the company is still producing shows which means that a number of WWE personnel still have to travel and come in contact with other staff members.

This has made many wonder what precautions the company is taking and whether the staff members are tested in any way before entering the facility for the shows.

When asked about the same, the company released the following statement to Sports Illustrated, revealing that all staff members are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the Performance Center:

“In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE’s training center, which is now operating as a closed set,”

The site also notes that the company has established a series of protocols to minimize the risks and protect its staff. The protocols are based on guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though due to the lack of testing for people who are in need, the sources say that WWE is not testing people who are not showing symptoms of the infection.