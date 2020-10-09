Thursday, October 8, 2020

WWE Responds To Reports Of New Lawsuit From Matt Riddle Accuser

WWE claims they haven't been served yet

By Anutosh Bajpai
Matt-Riddle
Matt Riddle

Reports came out earlier today that Samantha Tavel, a.k.a. Candy Cartwright has filed a civil lawsuit against Matt Riddle, WWE, and former Evolve owner Gabe Sapolsky.

The news was first reported by the Chicago Sun Times and court documents that have surfaced online suggest that Tavel is seeking $10 million dollars per defendant for actual damages, damages from emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and costs.

WWE has now responded to these reports about a lawsuit. The company released a short statement claiming that they have not been served yet but they will defend themselves if they do get served:

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it.”

For those who don’t know, Samantha Tavel accused Matt Riddle of sexual assaults during the “#SpeakingOut” movement earlier this year.

The female star claims that Riddle committed a series of assaults against her from 2017 through January 2020 and the first incident of assault took place in a parking lot following an Evolve show in April 2017.

This new lawsuit comes after Matt Riddle had withdrawn his petition for a restraining order against Cartwright and filed a civil lawsuit of his own back in mid-September.

Matt Riddle has so far not reacted to this new lawsuit from his accuser but we will keep you posted on any updates in the situation.

