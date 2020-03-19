WWE Reveals Match Dates For WrestleMania 36

With WWE having split WrestleMania 36 across two days, fans have been naturally wondering what matches will be taking place on what day. WWE.com has now revealed when fans can expect specific matches to take place. At the time of writing, each WrestleMania 36 match preview on WWE’s official website stated the date.
As it stands, the WWE Universe can expect Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre to close Saturday, April 4. The WWE Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns will round out the weekend on Sunday, April 5.
WrestleMania Weekender
The current card, per WWE.com, looks like this:
Saturday (April 4)
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Sunday (April 5)
WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg
RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
It’s worth noting that, although each match is listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center, WWE intends to broadcast WrestleMania from multiple locations.
WrestleMania 36 was initially intended to take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. It will now take place on April 4 and April 5. The decision to relocate was made due to the current coronavirus pandemic.