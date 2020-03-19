WWE Reveals Match Dates For WrestleMania 36

WWE.com has revealed what matches will be taking place on April 4 and 5 during the upcoming WrestleMania Weekender.

With WWE having split WrestleMania 36 across two days, fans have been naturally wondering what matches will be taking place on what day. WWE.com has now revealed when fans can expect specific matches to take place. At the time of writing, each WrestleMania 36 match preview on WWE’s official website stated the date.

As it stands, the WWE Universe can expect Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre to close Saturday, April 4. The WWE Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns will round out the weekend on Sunday, April 5.

WrestleMania Weekender

The current card, per WWE.com, looks like this:

Saturday (April 4)

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Sunday (April 5)

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

It’s worth noting that, although each match is listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center, WWE intends to broadcast WrestleMania from multiple locations.

WrestleMania 36 was initially intended to take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. It will now take place on April 4 and April 5. The decision to relocate was made due to the current coronavirus pandemic.