WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Participants Revealed

WWE has announced the names of the participants in the upcoming cruiserweight tournament.

WWE’s NXT brand will be holding a tournament to declare an interim NXT cruiserweight champion. This is due to the current champion Jordan Devlin being unable to participate in upcoming WWE tapings due to travel restrictions.

The promotion released the names of the 8 superstars who will participate in the tournament today. Below are the groups for the tournament:

Group A:

KUSHIDA Jake Atlas Tony Nese Drake Maverick

Group B:

Isiah “Swerve” Scott El Hijo del Fantasma Akira Tozawa “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

This tournament will not be single elimination as many WWE tournaments are. Instead, WWE will be utilizing a round-robin format to declare an interim cruiserweight champion.

The eight wrestlers will be split into two groups and will each face the other wrestlers in their group once. The wrestlers with the best record in each group will then face off in the finals. The tie-breaker will be head-to-head records of the tied participants. The winner will then be declared the new interim cruiserweight champion.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick recently commented on his participation:

Jordan Devlin has also offered his thoughts on the tournament:

.@Jordan_Devlin1 shares his thoughts on @RealKingRegal's announcement of the tournament to crown an Interim #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion and issues a warning to all of the FRAUDS! pic.twitter.com/eApiLW8A1w — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2020