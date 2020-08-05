WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground and the arrival of a new mysterious faction as well.

While the new faction didn’t get a lot of screen time, it did became a talking point among the fans and now the company has officially revealed the name of the new group.

- Advertisement -

WWE announced on their website that the group responsible for the technical glitches on the broadcast of the show is calling themselves ‘RETRIBUTION.’

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the faction behind the attacks last night on #WWERaw is calling themselves RETRIBUTION.https://t.co/s40OfWWPTh pic.twitter.com/FUBfI6QFKp — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020

Previous reports have revealed that the storyline is specific to WWE and it’s not intended to coincide with the current happenings in the country.

The group is apparently aiming to change the way the company operates. They are trying to ‘loosen control’ over the WWE superstar and they will do anything that’s necessary to get the management’s attention.

Though at the moment we don’t know much about the members of the group. It’s said that the company officials are keeping the names a secret and they intend to take their time in revealing the faction members.

What did you think about the new WWE faction and the idea that’s being presented through it? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.