Wednesday, August 5, 2020

WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

The men who caused disturbance on Raw have a name

By Anutosh Bajpai
Retribution has arrived in WWE
Retribution has arrived in WWE

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground and the arrival of a new mysterious faction as well.

While the new faction didn’t get a lot of screen time, it did became a talking point among the fans and now the company has officially revealed the name of the new group.

- Advertisement -

WWE announced on their website that the group responsible for the technical glitches on the broadcast of the show is calling themselves ‘RETRIBUTION.’

Previous reports have revealed that the storyline is specific to WWE and it’s not intended to coincide with the current happenings in the country.

The group is apparently aiming to change the way the company operates. They are trying to ‘loosen control’ over the WWE superstar and they will do anything that’s necessary to get the management’s attention.

Though at the moment we don’t know much about the members of the group. It’s said that the company officials are keeping the names a secret and they intend to take their time in revealing the faction members.

What did you think about the new WWE faction and the idea that’s being presented through it? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/3): Shane McMahon Returns, Dominik Attacks Rollins

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shane McMahon made his return tonight to debut RAW Underground and Randy Orton...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Says That Triple H Did Not Know About His WWE Release

Eric Young was one of the guys Triple H had signed to NXT. He found success in the development territory of the...
Read more
AEW

Two Former WWE Stars Debut During AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament kicked off tonight on the company's YouTube channel and it saw the debut of not one...
Read more
WWE

Shane McMahon Returns To Reveal RAW Underground

Shane McMahon returned to WWE television Monday night to introduce RAW Underground. The son of WWE Chairman & CEO...
Read more
AEW

Gallows & Anderson Trying to Lure AJ Styles Back To Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have made it clear: they want to see AJ Styles back in Impact Wrestling....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

WWE Provides Dexter Lumis Injury Update

WWE Digital has provided a medical update on NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis. Lumis suffered an ankle injury during his Triple Threat match...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Reflects On His AEW Dynamite Debut

One of All Elite Wrestling's newest signings is Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. In an interview with Busted Open Radio,...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on...
Read more
WWE

Cesaro On His Plans For Retirement

Cesaro has achieved a lot in his wrestling career which spans over two decades. However, with his 40th birthday approaching slowly, the...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Up, RAW Underground Debut Does 1.6 Million Viewers (8/3)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.714 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
NJPW

Enzo Amore Trashes ROH For Poor Handling of MSG Hype from 2019

Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On Potential New Location For WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes place in less than three weeks, but WWE has yet to announce where the summer spectacular will take place.
Read more
Wrestling News

MJF Taunts AEW Champion Jon Moxley: “What I Did Was a Real Paradigm Shift, Not a Fake One”

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio show. The 'Salt of The Earth' appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more
Impact

Impact Signs Kimber Lee To Contract

Kimber Lee is now officially a member of the Impact roster. She has been performing on recent shows since the promotion began...
Read more
Impact

Impact Wrestling Emergence: 2-Week Special Event Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced Emergence, a 2-week event that will air on AXS TV later this month. These...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville On Advice She Gave To Tegan Nox

Smackdown's Sonya Deville recently took part in an interview with the International Business Times. During the interview, Deville revealed that Tegan Nox...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC