WWE Reveals “Thunderdome” Set In New Video

WWE will welcome everyone to the Thunderdome tonight for Smackdown. Ahead of tonight’s card from Orlando’s Amway Center, the company posted a teaser video with a sneak peek of what the new set will look like.

WWE has described its new Thunderdome set-up as a “state-of-the-art viewing experience featuring video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics, and drone cameras. “

“This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world,” said Kevin Dunn in a press release to promote the new set.

A preview of what the Thunderdome will look like can be found in the below-posted video from WWE:

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature Vince McMahon kicking off the show to introduce fans to the new visual experience. Two title matches have also been booked for tonight’s show. AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro will also defend their belts against The Lucha House Party. Additionally, Big E’s singles run continues tonight as he goes one-on-one with Sheamus.

TakeOver XXX tomorrow night will not air from the Amway Center. Rather, that show will still take place from Full Sail University. WWE will be back in the Thunderdome on Monday for RAW.