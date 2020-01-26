WWE Royal Rumble Final Card

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, January 26, 2020) WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

As a reminder, we will be providing live coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan – Strap Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, John Morrison, The Miz, 3 Participants TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Carmella, 21 Participants TBA

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns – Falls Count Anywhere Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Sheamus vs. Chad Gable

WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo