WWE Sends Out Coronavirus Memo Ahead Of TV Tapings This Week

With WWE planning to hold more TV tapings, officials have issued a memo to wrestlers and staff.

TMZ Sports reports that this memo was telling them how they plan to keep everyone safe during this time as the coronavirus continues.

The email outlined protocols for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. It was noted that the WWE medical team will continue to take the temperature for everyone who works the tapings before they enter the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Talents are allowed to arrive early to the building due to the safety measures causing some delays in people getting into the training facility.

It was noted that WWE officials were very happy with the way things went down with the recent TV and WrestleMania 36 tapings two weeks ago. Thus, the company plans to use similar protocols for the tapings being held this week.

Once works are inside of the building, they are encouraged to wear a face mask. If they can’t get one then they are encouraged to make one. There were instructions on how to make a mask by sewing fabric, wearing a bandana, or ripping off an old t-shirt sleeve.

Per the memo, the masks will have to come off when cameras are rolling for the taped shows. There was a reminder of washing their hands before and after handling masks, and to wash hands with soap & warm water for 20 seconds was brought up.

WWE plans to start taping several episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown starting this Friday through next Thursday.

The plan is to keep following the CDC guidelines for the outbreak and will have talent stay at one hotel and tape in waves.