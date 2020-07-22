WWE Set To Host A Virtual Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2020

WWE has revealed it will still be hosting a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Comic-Con was forced to pivot into an online event. Having been a regular fixture of the convention for years, and not wanting to miss the occasion, WWE will be hosting a virtual panel with Mattel and the WWE Elite Suard.

In an official statement, WWE acknowledged how San Diego Comic-Con will be different this year. It teased how the panel will feature some big announcements and new WWE action figure news. This news will be revealed by Mattel and the WWE Elite Squad.

The WWE Elite Squad consists of NXT’s Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts. They will join WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Ricochet, Rhea Ripley and members of Mattel’s WWE team.

Their San Diego Comic-Con presentation promises “in-depth conversation on all things WWE and a look into what the future holds for WWE action figure collectors.”

Additionally, WWE’s digital team will be doing further reveals and announcements across the week.

Fans and collectors interested in the panel can join in this Thursday at 3 PM ET via Comic-Con International’s official YouTube channel and by using the #ComicConAt Home hashtag.