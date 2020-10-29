Thursday, October 29, 2020

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

By Michael Reichlin
Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been inducted into an exclusive club. Shortly after joining WWE’s main roster, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened.

From this day forward, Matt Riddle will be known as simply, Riddle. The change was made official on Thursday.

As you’d expect, fans complained on social media about the change. There were memes, including several likening Riddle to ‘Batman’ character, The Riddler.

The Original Bro must have seen the outcry, because he sent out a tweet assuring people that ‘its all good’ and he actually prefers the streamlined name.

According to a report by Fightful, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was said to be very impressed with Riddle’s performance against Sheamus this week on Raw. In addition to the name change, Riddle’s character will be getting a more serious presentation in the months ahead.

