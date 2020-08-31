Monday, August 31, 2020

WWE Signs 5 Wrestlers From EVOLVE (Report)

5 wrestlers from EVOLVE have been recently signed to WWE.

By Ian Carey

WWE purchased independent wrestling promotion EVOLVE this summer. Some of the promotion’s events are already available on the WWE Network.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, WWE has signed 5 wrestlers from the promotion and assigned them to its developmental program:

  • Josh Briggs
  • Anthony Greene
  • Brandi Lauren
  • Curt Stallion
  • Leon Ruff

WWE Signs EVOLVE Stars

Josh Briggs is a 6ft 8 270lbs monster and the last holder of the EVOLVE Championship. He debuted in late 2016. Briggs defeated Austin Theory to win the EVOLVE title back in November.

Anthony Greene is an 8-year pro from the New England area. He was trained by Spike Dudley and Ryan Waters.

Brandi Lauren is a 23-year-old from Tampa who has been used as an extra at WWE shows over the past few months. She was trained by Jay Lethal and made her debut in 2016. Lauren also worked some tapings for Impact Wrestling in 2017/18. Also in 2018, Lauren worked an NXT taping and lost a match to Lacey Evans. Her Instagram account sometimes features cameos from Joey Janela:

Curt Stallion is a 7-year pro out of Texas. He’s had matches with several wrestlers now signed to WWE while in EVOLVE. He’s wrestled Jake Atlas, Dexter Lumis, and Matt Sydal in the promotion.

Leon Ruff is a 23-year-old who made his debut in 2017. News of his signing was reported in late July. He once held the EVOLVE tag titles along with AR Fox. Ruff worked 9 matches for WWE during the pandemic era before news of his signing was reported. His last match was a loss to Drake Maverick on the July 21st episode of 205 Live.

