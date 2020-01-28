WWE Signs Pair Of 7-Foot Wrestlers Trained By The Great Khali

WWE has signed Gurvinder Singh of Jagadhri and Sukhwinder Grewal, two students trained by the Great Khali. Both Singh and Grewal have reported to the WWE Performance Center. As was the case with their trainer, these two wrestlers stand above 7-feet tall.

WWE also signed Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, another Great Khali student. While Rajpoot doesn’t stand over 7-feet tall as the other recruits do, he has an athletic background that includes javelin and taekwondo.

Gurvinder Singh is listed at 7-feet tall and 310lbs. His background before being trained by Khali is in cricket and acting.

Sukhwinder Grewal is listed at 7-feet 2-inches and 340lbs. Before beginning his training with the Great Khali, Grewal played basketball.

Great Khali’s Wrestling School

Khali opened Continental Wrestling Entertainment in Punjab, India in late 2015. It is both a wrestling academy and a promotion. Khali himself is a former 2x Heavyweight Champion in the promotion.

In an interview with the New Indian Times from 2018, Khali said WWE failed in India.

“The WWE has failed in India. They thought they would use the Great Khali fully and then leave him. I [had] been trying hard for [a long time] to leave WWE, but they kept on offering me [a] contract. Finally in 2014, I decided I [would] leave once my contract [ended] and [would] not work with them ever again. Then I came back and opened CWE [Continental Wrestling Entertainment] in Punjab, which is doing well.”