WWE Slammy Award Categories Announced, Voting Now Open

WWE has announced full details for the 2020 Slammy Awards.

The revived awards show recognizing sports entertainment excellence returns Wednesday, December 23rd. The event streams live on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on 12/23 at 10 AM ET.

This year’s installment will only cover the Superstars of WWE’s Raw and SmackDown brands, not NXT. Ten categories are in play this year, including:

Superstar of the Year

Match of the Year

Rivalry of the Year

Tag Team of the Year

Return of the Year

Ring Gear of the Year

Breakout Star of the Year

Female Superstar of the Year

Male Superstar of the Year

Moment of the Year

VOTE HERE For The 2020 Slammy Awards

Nominees for Superstar of the Year, the most coveted prize, include Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair.

Voting for all categories is now open. Visit WWE.com to check out the full list of nominees.