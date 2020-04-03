WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Situation, John Cena To Address Bray Wyatt

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s slated to be an important show.

The reason for that is due to it serving as the final show before WrestleMania 36. With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Despite the known changes, WWE is still hyping up John Morrison and The Miz defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos and The New Day at WrestleMania 36.

In fact, the company is hyping that all three teams will be on Miz TV. WWE will have to announce the changes to this match due to one of the stars not being able to work the contest.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

WWE holds this show from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

John Cena will appear to respond to Bray Wyatt’s challenge for a Firefly Funhouse match

The Usos and The New Day stop by “Miz TV” ahead of WrestleMania championship showdown

WWE to address Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 match order to be revealed

Final WrestleMania 36 build

