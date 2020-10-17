WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Goldberg was in the ThunderDome to watch the match.

SmackDown Results (10/16)

Lars Sullivan def. Jeff Hardy New Day def. Sheamus, Nakamura, Cesaro Street Profits retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via submission to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lars Sullivan Picked Up A Win

The entire SmackDown locker room was on the stage to begin the show as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H came down to the ring. Stephanie welcomed everyone to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H said that there is a little bit of something for everyone tonight and plugged Strowman versus Reigns as the main event.

Stephanie stated that New Day will face Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura in their SmackDown farewell match. Stephanie added that Daniel Bryan will making his first appearance in the ThunderDome and the virtual fans started up a “yes!” chant. Triple H and Stephanie announced that Street Profits will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler tonight.

A massive brawl broke out before Lars Sullivan’s music hit. Sullivan beat everyone down and planted Shorty G with the Freak Accident. Jeff Hardy then sent Sullivan out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Hardy then battled Lars Sullivan in a singles match when SmackDown returned.

Match Recap: Hardy booted Lars in the midsection and he stumbled to the corner. Sullivan connected with a Clothesline and then slammed Hardy into the turnbuckle. Lars hit Hardy with a sliding Clothesline and went for the cover but Jeff was able to kick out at two. Sullivan made his way to the top rope and went for a Flying Heabutt. Jeff rolled out of the way and hit Lars with a Jawbreaker.

Hardy followed it up with an inverted Atomic Drop but Sullivan shrugged it off and sent Jeff to the corner. Hardy hopped right up to the top rope and hit Whisper in the Wind but Lars kicked out at one. Hardy hit Twist of Fate and climbed to the top rope but Sullivan had already gotten up. Lars grabbed Jeff by the throat and planted him with the Freak Accident for the pinfall victory.

New Day Won Their Final Match Together

Xavier Woods responds to the people suggesting that the New Day should break up

New Day cut a promo before their match tonight. Woods noted that Big E will be staying on SmackDown and the New Day will be split. Kofi said that they have had a week to think about this and that he couldn’t help but have a smile on his face. Kingston stated that New Day has provided the fans with so many special moments. Xavier Woods got emotional because Kofi and Big E took a chance on him and it turned into the best six years of his life.

Kingston said he was at a point in his career where he didn’t know he wanted to do this anymore but they approached him with an idea to do something special. Woods noted that tonight they were here to get it done one last time. New Day then faced Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus in a 6-man tag match.

Match Recap: Kofi connected with a Double Stomp on Nakamura for a near fall. Shinsuke connected with a kick to the face and tagged in Cesaro. Kingston leveled Cesaro with a Dropkick and tagged in Big E. Woods and Kingston lifted Big E up onto their shoulders and dropped him for a Splash on Cesaro for a near fall.

Cesaro hit Woods with a Clothesline and tagged in Sheamus. Cesaro and Sheamus posed as The Bar for a moment before Sheamus stomped on Xavier a couple times. Woods escaped and tagged in Big E. Big E Powerbombed Woods on top of Sheamus and quickly tagged in Kofi.

Kingston hit Sheamus with a Splash off the top rope and went for the cover but the Celtic Warrior kicked out at two. Nakamura sent Kofi out of the ring and Cesaro planted him with a Suplex outside the ring. Back in the ring, Nakamura went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two.

Cesaro tagged in and hit Kingston with a Leg Drop for a near fall. Sheamus tagged back in and continued to beat Kofi down. Cesaro and Big E tagged in after SmackDown returned from a break. Big E planted Cesaro with a Belly to Belly and followed it up with a Splash. Big E went for the Big Ending but Cesaro broke free and connected with a Gutwrench Suplex.

Xavier tagged in and hit the Morning Woods (Uranage/Backstabber) on Cesaro for a two count. Nakamura planted Woods with the sliding German Suplex for another two count. Sheamus hit Kingston with White Noise and went for the cover but Big E broke it up. Big E and Woods then planted Sheamus with the Midnight Hour for the pinfall victory.

Daniel Bryan Returned & Murphy Attacked Rollins

Daniel Bryan came down to the ring and said that he loves being in the ThunderDome. Bryan pointed out that Brie and Birdie were watching on one of the screens.

Bryan stated that there are some fresh faces that he is really excited to have on the roster like Bianca Belair, Riott Squad, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and others he is excited to get into the ring with.

Seth Rollins interrupted and told Daniel that he is thrilled that Brie let him off daddy duty so he can come to work. Rollins noted that Bryan didn’t mention him and he is the most important acquisition of SmackDown. Seth asked Bryan which side of history he would like to be on because he is either with or against him when it comes to the greater good. Bryan said he is all for changing things for the better but Rollins’ vision is short sighted, self centered, and dumb.

Daniel continued to mock Seth Rollins and said it was kind of dumb for him to wear a sports coat with no shirt. Seth leveled Bryan with a Clothesline but Daniel popped right up and hit a Clothesline of his own. Rollins retreated out of the ring but Rey Mysterio and Dominik joined the party. Seth wanted Bryan to fight with him but Daniel simply left the ring.

Murphy rushed the ring and stood beside Seth. Murphy tackled Rollins to the canvas and followed it up with a knee to the face. Seth retreated up the entrance ramp as Rey and Dominik stared at Murphy. Murphy extended his hand but Dominik and Rey refused to shake it.