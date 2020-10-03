WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions. Carmella was revealed to be the superstar in the vignettes aired on SmackDown over the past few weeks. It was also announced during tonight’s show that Big E will face Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

SmackDown Results (10/2)

Jey Uso def. AJ Styles Otis def. John Morrison Sheamus def. Shorty G Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party def. Cesaro, Nakamura, King Corbin Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy to retain the IC Title

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Reigns Will Defend The Universal Title Against Jey Uso At Hell In A Cell

Photo: WWE.com

Universal Champion Roman Reigns came down to the ring with Paul Heyman to begin this week’s show.

Heyman stated that he was a little bit nervous because tonight we are all here to anoint Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief of the entire WWE Universe.

Reigns stuck out his hand and Paul put the microphone in it. Roman said that Jey still hasn’t acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief and demanded that he come out here right now.

Jey Uso slowly came to the ring as Reigns started at him. Jey said Reigns is supposed to be his cousin, his family, but at Clash of Champions he showed his true colors. Jey noted that he showed his true colors as well and that he would have won if Jimmy didn’t throw in the towel.

Roman claimed that Clash of Champions was the worst night of his career and that he was trying to do Jey a favor by putting him in the main event. Reigns added that he wanted to get Jey that huge payday and that he loves Jey more than his brother does.

"You think I'm proud of what I did? Clash of Champions was the worst night of my career." – @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JLYDUy7Iq5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 3, 2020

Reigns told Jey was all he had to do was acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Roman said that all he wanted to do was to represent our family to the fullest but Jey disrespected and embarrassed their whole family. Roman added that Jey broke his heart and even now Jey cannot look him in the eyes.

Reigns noted that Jey keeps looking at the Universal Championship and said that he will give him another title shot at Hell in a Cell. Roman claimed that the match will have the highest stakes that any match has ever had in WWE history. Roman hugged Jey and said “this time there is going to be real consequences if he accepts this challenge”. Jey accepted the challenge and Reigns smirked on the entrance ramp.

AJ Styles interrupted and told Jey that he doesn’t want to see him take another beating. Styles suggested that he was more qualified to challenge for the title and that Jimmy Uso is the better athlete. Jey attacked Styles and hit him with a Splash outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Jey and Styles then competed in a singles match when SmackDown returned.

Match Recap: AJ sent Jey to the corner and hit him with a couple chops while taunting him. Jey battled back with a punch to the face and followed it up with a Body Slam. Jey connected with a headbutt and AJ retreated to the corner. Jey went for a Splash but AJ dodged it and connected with a kick to the midsection.

Jey Clotheslined AJ out of the ring and went for a Suicide Dive but Styles countered with a kick to the head. Styles then planted Jey with a Suplex on top of the announce table as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Styles was in control and set up for the Styles Clash. Jey blocked it and sent AJ over the ropes with a Back Body Drop. Jey knocked Styles out of the ring with an Enziguri and followed it up with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Jey hit a Superkick and then the Uso Splash for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: I’m actually alright with Reigns and Jey having another match because they have hit out of the park with this storyline. I’m assuming that AJ Styles is on his way to RAW in the WWE Draft.

Otis Squashed John Morrison

Otis. Image Credit: WWE.com

Otis squared off against John Morrison tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Otis claimed he was going to represent himself in court next week in regards to the lawsuit filed against him by Miz and Morrison.

Match Recap: Morrison controlled the action early and posed on the top rope. Otis caught him with a Clothesline and then stood on his ribs. Otis connected with a Splash in the corner and followed it up with the Caterpillar Elbow Drop. Otis climbed to the second rope and hit another Splash for the pinfall victory.

The Fiend Attacked Kevin Owens

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens hosted a special edition of the Kevin Owens Show and welcomed Alexa Bliss as his guest. Owens noted that he is a RAW superstar but this might be his new home after the WWE Draft.

Owens told Alexa that he has so many questions about what is happening to her. Kevin said that he has seen a lot of anger from Bliss and it reminds him of what he is seeing from Aleister Black on RAW.

Kevin noted that Alexa Bliss used to be always happy and that is not who she is anymore. Bliss said that people change and that Kevin should try it sometime. Owens wanted to understand the “darkness” that is taking over Alexa so that he can understand what has happened to Aleister Black.

Alexa asked Kevin if he has ever been around him (The Fiend) and claimed that your whole body goes numb when he touches you. Bliss added that when he looks at you it feels like you are looking right through you.

Owens suggested that Alexa is brainwashed and Bliss agreed. Alexa claimed that her brain has been washed of all the lies and has been cleansed by “him”. Bliss said “let him in” and the lights went out in the arena. When the lights came on, The Fiend had the Mandible Claw locked in on Kevin Owens as Alexa Bliss watched on. The Fiend then took Alexa’s hand and she smiled to the camera as SmackDown went to a break. It was announced that The Fiend will face Kevin Owens next week.