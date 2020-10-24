WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday night.

SmackDown Results (10/23)

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan & Kevin Owens def. Nakamura, Cesaro, Ziggler, Roode Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega Lars Sullivan def. Shorty G Seth Rollins def. Murphy

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Owens, Bryan & Street Profits Picked Up A Win

Kevin Owens kicked off this week’s show with an episode of the KO Show. Owens welcomed everyone to the first edition of the KO Show in his new home on SmackDown. Owens announced Daniel Bryan as his guest. Bryan said that they have pushed each other to be better in the past and that is the attitude he wants everyone to have on SmackDown.

Bryan stated that his vision for SmackDown was for it to highlight the best superstars in the world. Daniel added that the Intercontinental Championship should be defended in the ring every week on SmackDown. Owens brought up the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and said that he has never been a tag team champion.

Daniel joked that Owens has betrayed a lot of friends in the past and Kevin suggested that they become a team. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupted and claimed that they were two of the greatest SmackDown acquisitions in history. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Street Profits joined the party and came to the entrance ramp.

Street Profits said that they were excited to be on SmackDown because they want the smoke. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and said that they have been carrying the SmackDown tag team division for months. A brawl then broke out as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Adam Pearce made an 8-man tag team match.

Match Recap: Cesaro beat Angelo Dawkins down and tagged in Robert Roode. Roode bounced Dawkins face off the top turnbuckle and then missed with an Elbow Drop. Montez Ford tagged in and leveled Roode with a shoulder tackle. Ziggler tagged in and connected with a Dropkick on Ford for a two count.

Shinsuke hit Montez with a cheap shot as Dolph distracted the referee. Roode tagged back in and continued to beat Ford down in the corner of the ring. Roode connected with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Ford kicked out at two. Cesaro tagged in and stomped on Ford’s head.

Cesaro hit Montez with an uppercut and tagged Shinsuke in. Nakamura hit a Knee Drop for another two count before tagging Cesaro in. Cesaro applied a submission hold as Owens, Dawkins, and Daniel Bryan pleaded for a tag. Ford battled back and caught Cesaro with a kick to the face.

Daniel Bryan tagged in and unloaded some uppercuts on Cesaro. Bryan sent Cesaro out of the ring and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Bryan climbed to the top rope and went for a Crossbody. Cesaro caught him but Bryan escaped and connected with a running kick.

Bryan tweaked his knee and Cesaro capitalized with an uppercut. Owens checked on Bryan but Cesaro broke it up and targeted his attack on Bryan’s knee as SmackDown went to another commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Bryan was still trapped in the ring and Ziggler wrapped his injured right knee around the bottom rope.

Cesaro tagged in and locked in a Half Crab on the injured knee. Dolph tagged back and started to taunt Bryan. Dolph waited for Bryan to get up and went for a Dropkick but Bryan blocked it. Daniel launched Ziggler into the turnbuckle and both superstars fell to the canvas.

Roode tagged in and once again prevented Bryan from making a tag. Roode perched Bryan up on the top turnbuckle but Bryan battled back with a headbutt. Daniel followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope and finally tagged in Angelo. Dawkins leveled Shinsuke with a Clothesline and then knocked Ziggler out of the ring with a Dropkick.

Dawkins planted Nakamura with a Bulldog for a near fall. Nakamura caught Dawkins with a Backstabber for a two count. Cesaro tagged in as Nakamura hit Ford with a cheap shot. Cesaro hit Dawkins with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Owens broke it up. Owens hit Roode with a Stunner but turned around into a DDT from Ziggler.

Cesaro rolled up Dawkins and used the ropes for leverage but the referee caught it. Dawkins hit Cesaro with a Spinebuster and tagged in Montez Ford. Montez connected with a massive Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Daniel Bryan said he was with the smoke and shouted “fist me boys!”. After an awkward silence, Street Profits and Owens fist bumped Bryan before walking away. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn showed up and told Bryan that he doesn’t share Daniel’s vision of defending the IC Title every week. Zayn boasted about defeating Bryan at WrestleMania and said he is going to do things his way as long as he has the Intercontinental Championship.

Otis Will Face The Miz With The MITB Contract On The Line At Hell In A Cell

The Miz and John Morrison brought Otis to court over the MITB briefcase. Otis represented himself and APA reunited during the segment with JBL serving as the judge. The Miz immediately interrupted his lawyer and presented his case. The Miz said he was here for the truth and Otis has victimized him physically and emotionally.

Miz claimed Otis doesn’t deserve the briefcase and that he should have it. Otis said that he deserves the contract because he won the Money in the Bank Ladder match. The Miz’s lawyer said that was a good argument and he fired her.

Later on SmackDown, John Morrison said that Otis assaulted him and he hasn’t overcome the emotional scars from it. Rey Mysterio took the stand and said that Otis won the Money in the Bank Ladder match and that he should be able to cash in anytime he wants. Asuka shouted a bunch of words and then asked Teddy Long if he got any of that. Teddy said he got every single word of it.

Tucker said Miz crossed the line by having Mandy Rose traded to RAW and he deserved everything that happened to him. The Miz claimed that Otis neglected the MITB contract and Tucker said he wanted to beat the crap out of him right now. Ron Simmons demanded that everyone shut up and JBL called for a short recess.

The Miz presented a briefcase and Simmons brought it to JBL. He opened the briefcase and smirked as a cash register sound effect played. JBL decided that Otis will face at Hell in a Cell and the winner will get the MITB contract. Ron Simmons shouted “damn!” to end the segment.

Bianca Belair Dominated In Her SmackDown Debut

Bianca Belair squared off against Zelina Vega tonight on SmackDown.

Match Recap: Vega slapped Bianca in the face and Belair responded launching her across the ring with ease. Belair followed it up with a Body Slam and then a massive shoulder tackle. Belair connected with a Standing Moonsault and then posed in the ring. Zelina held onto the ring apron out of desperation as Belair tried to drag her to the middle of the ring. Vega booted Belair in the knee and hit a Hurricanrana off the second rope. Belair hit Vega with a punch to the face and then hit the KOD for the easy pinfall victory.

Lars Sullivan Demolished Shorty G

Lars Sullivan faced Shorty G tonight. Before the match, Shorty G said he is fed up because he wasn’t drafted. Shorty G called it blatant disrespect and tonight he is going to prove that he belongs here.

Match Recap: Shorty G went for a Crossbody but Lars caught him and connected with a Fallaway Slam. Sullivan laughed and lifted up Shorty G but he raked his eyes. Shorty G went for a Splash but Lars dodged it and launched Shorty G across the ring. Lars followed it up with a Clothesline and then the Freak Accident for the pinfall victory. Kayla Braxton asked Shorty G how he felt after the match and he said he quit.

Adam Pearce approached Shorty Go backstage and asked if he is really quitting. Shorty G said he is done being the smiley punching bag around this place. Shorty G stated that he is going back to Chad Gable.