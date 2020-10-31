WWE SmackDown Results (10/30): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in a Survivor Series Qualifying match in the main event.

SmackDown Results (10/30)

Kevin Owens def. Dolph Ziggler to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Bianca Belair def. Billie Kay, Natalya to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Street Profits def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura Jey Uso def. Daniel Bryan to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Told Jey That He Has Until The End Of The Night To Fall In Line

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off this week’s show. Jey Uso was already in the ring and had his head down as Roman made his way down the entrance ramp.

Heyman started to talk but Jey ripped the microphone away. Jey told Reigns that he didn’t beat him and that Roman isn’t that type of person. Roman said that Jey can make all the excuses he wants but he still quit at Hell in a Cell. Reigns demanded that Jey take the oath and fall in line.

Jey called Reigns a snake and that he does not respect him. He claimed that the Universal Championship has Reigns tripping and that he used the only person in the world that he would say “I quit” for.

Roman said “of course I did” and that these are things you have to do to have the Universal Championship. Reigns added that their entire family is all behind him and that if Jey doesn’t fall in line his ass is out of the family.

Reigns told Jey that he understands that he is mad but there is nothing he can do about it. Jey shouted “I hate you” at Reigns and started getting choked up. Roman told Jey that he loved him and that he always has. Reigns told Jey that he has until the end of night to fall in line.

Opinion: I was excited that Roman Reigns returned as a heel because it was something different. I had no idea that Reigns was going to be this good as a heel. He is excellent and I absolutely love this storyline.

Kevin Owens Qualified For Team SmackDown At Survivor Series

Dolph Ziggler squared off against Kevin Owens in a Survivor Series Qualifying match. Robert Roode was ringside.

Match Recap: Owens connected with a shoulder tackle and Dolph rolled out of the ring to regroup. Back in the ring, Owens hit Ziggler with an elbow to the face but got distracted by Roode. Dolph went for the Zig Zag but Owens blocked it. Ziggler sent Owens out of the ring and Dolph distracted the referee. Robert Roode hit Owens with a cheap shot and rolled Owens back into the ring. The referee then threw out Roode as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Dolph connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Owens kicked out at two. Owens connected with a slam for a near fall and then climbed to the top rope. Kevin went for a Senton but Ziggler got his knees up. Owens went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Dolph countered into a Fameasser for a two count. Dolph went for a Superkick but Owens countered into the Stunner for the pinfall victory. Kevin Owens qualified for the men’s SmackDown team at Survivor Series.

Corey Graves Interviewed Lars Sullivan

Corey Graves interviewed Lars Sullivan tonight on SmackDown. Corey asked if Lars would to be called by his name or “The Freak”. Sullivan went on a rant about being called a freak and Graves just said that he cannot do the freakish things Sullivan can.

Lars said he will play along and brought up kids singing “freak show, freak show, everyone look at the freak show” when he was younger. Sullivan said he cried and was hoping that they would show kindness but everyone stood there and laughed at him. Sullivan laughed and said that they all stopped laughing a few minutes later. Lars added that the screaming lasted for hours and he was not allowed back at school. Sullivan vowed to make this world his personal hell on earth.

Opinion: Sullivan’s backstory being that he tortured students and teachers for hours as they screamed is a bit odd but I guess anything is better than fighting the Lucha House Party over and over.

Bianca Belair Qualified For Team SmackDown At Survivor Series

Natalya, Bianca Belair, and Billie Kay competed in a Triple Threat Survivor Series Qualifying match.

Match Recap: Billie Kay tried to roll-up Bianca Belair and then got out of the ring. Natalya caught Bianca with a Clothesline and Billie sent Natalya out of the ring. Billie tried to cover but Bianca but she was able to kick out at two. Belair hit Billie with a Moonsault and went for the cover but Natalya broke it up at two.

Natalya sent Billie out of the ring and locked in the Sharpshooter. Billie applied a Headlock at the same time but Belair didn’t give up. Billie hit Natalya with a boot to the face for a two count. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Billie but she didn’t tap. Belair launched Natalya into the ring post and then hit Billie with the KOD for the pinfall victory. Belair qualified for the SmackDown women’s team at Survivor Series.