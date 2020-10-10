Friday, October 9, 2020

WWE SmackDown Results (10/9): WWE Draft, Lars Sullivan Returns, New Champs

By Robert Lentini

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first night of the WWE Draft. The Fiend faced Kevin Owens in the main event.

SmackDown Results (10/9)

  1. Big E def. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match
  2. Jeff Hardy & Matt Riddle def. The Miz & John Morrison
  3. Sasha Banks def. Bayley via DQ
  4. New Day def. Cesaro & Nakamura to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions
  5. The Fiend def. Kevin Owens
Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Seth Rollins Is Heading To SmackDown

Seth Rollins
Stephanie McMahon kicked off the WWE Draft and made her way to the entrance ramp. Stephanie welcomed everyone to the 2020 WWE Draft and said it was her honor to preside over this two night event.

Stephanie announced that Monday Night RAW drafted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Asuka, and the Hurt Business. SmackDown drafted Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Rollins said it was never about the “Monday Night Messiah” name, it was about the message. Seth stated that he is sad that he will not be there in person as the Mysterio family implodes.

Big E Defeated Sheamus In A Great Falls Count Anywhere Match

Sheamus battled Big E in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Match Recap: Big E controlled the match early and grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring. Sheamus leveled Big E with a boot to the face for a two count. Sheamus unloaded some punches and bounced Big E’s face off the announce table.

Sheamus went to grab something from under the ring but Big E taped his legs together. Big E unloaded on Sheamus with the kendo stick and sent him over the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Big E was still in control and beating the hell out of Sheamus with the kendo stick backstage. Sheamus slammed Big E on top of a table and took a seat for a quick breather. Sheamus hit Big E with the kendo stick a couple times and then threw a bunch of flour and eggs on him.

Big E grabbed a broomstick and hit Sheamus across the back with it. Big E then hit Sheamus several times with a trash can. The action spilled into the parking garage as Sheamus pleaded for mercy.

Sheamus crawled behind a car and grabbed a tire iron. Sheamus hit Big E a couple of times before bringing Big E on top of a car. Sheamus planted Big E with White Noise on the hood and went for the cover but Big E was somehow able to kick out at two.

Sheamus slammed the car door on Big E’s body a few times before popping open the trunk. Sheamus loaded Big E into the trunk and tried to close the door but Big E prevented it. Big E battled back with a couple kicks and then Powerbombed Sheamus on a car hood. Big E then planted Sheamus through a table with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory.

Big E was interviewed by Kayla Braxton later on the show but was interrupted by Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods joined the party and said that they were excited that New Day was back together again. They added that they wanted to become Tag Team Champions again to end the segment.

Opinion: I didn’t expect much from this match but Sheamus and Big E absolutely delivered tonight. I found this match to be wildly entertaining and both superstars beat the hell out of each other tonight.

Reigns vs. Jey Will Be An I Quit Match Inside Of A Hell In A Cell

Jey Uso came down to the ring and called out Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman showed up on the screen and rolled highlights of the beat down Roman gave Jey at Clash of Champions.

Reigns appeared next to Heyman and said that when he was a kid, his dad told him to believe nothing what you hear and only half of what you see in this business. Reigns added “but what you just saw, you can believe that”.

Roman claimed that all Jey had to do was acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. Reigns announced that for the first time inside a Hell in a Cell, there will be an I Quit match. Reigns told Jey that he loves him but after Jey says “I Quit” there will be consequences.

