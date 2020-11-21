WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In addition to the takeaways below, Otis and Bayley were announced for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

SmackDown Results (11/20)

New Day & Street Profits def. King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode Natalya def. Tamina via submission to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Murphy def. Seth Rollins Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

New Day & Street Profits Picked Up A Win

RAW Tag Team Champions New Day kicked off the show to hype up their match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions Street Profits at Survivor Series.

Woods and Kofi posed like Undertaker to give him a tribute before Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn interrupted. Zayn said we are a couple days away from one of the biggest PPVs of the year and told New Day to start talking about him.

New Day said Sami Zayn looks like a recently divorced dad that just bought an apartment. King Corbin joined the party and complained that New Day are RAW superstars and they do not belong on his show.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupted and Dolph stated that he is bros with Corbin but doesn’t like Sami. Ziggler noted that it was really cute that New Day and Street Profits traded titles and claimed that they should be RAW Tag Team Champions. New Day suggested that Corbin & Zayn battle Roode & Ziggler and the winners get a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Street Profits then rushed down to the ring and hit Ziggler and Corbin with a Dropkick. Montez Ford then flipped onto Corbin, Roode, Ziggler, an Zayn outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. It turned into an 8-man tag match when SmackDown returned.

Match Recap: New Day and Street Profits isolated Roode in the corner and beat him down. Corbin tagged in and planted Woods with Deep Six for a near fall. Montez Ford tagged in and hit Corbin with a Clothesline. Montez followed it up with a Moonsault for a near fall. Kofi Kingston accidentally leveled Ford with a Crossbody as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Montez Ford was still trapped in the ring as Corbin beat him down in the corner. Woods and Roode tagged in and Xavier connected with a DDT for a two count. Dawkins tagged in and hit Roode with a Splash int he corner. Roode responded with a Spinebuster and tagged in Zayn.

Sami refused to get into the ring but Dawkins dragged him over the top rope. Angelo followed it up with a Spinebuster and tagged in Montez. Ford climbed to the top rope and hit the From the Heavens Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sami Zayn was still complaining to referees backstage. Sami stumbled upon Daniel Bryan and told him that he and everyone else needs to start showing him respect. Bryan shoved Sami to the floor and Zayn retreated.

Opinion: The first 15 minutes of the show was spend building up a #1 contenders match between Roode & Ziggler and Corbin & Zayn. That never happened and the 8-man tag match was pretty pointless.

Murphy Defeated Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins squared off against Murphy tonight on SmackDown. Murphy came to the ring with Rey, Dominik, and Aalyah. Rollins caught Murphy with a right hand to the face as he tried to get into the ring. Murphy then got into the ring and the match officially started.

Match Recap: Rollins broke Murphy back out of the ring and launched him into the barricade. Seth bounced Murphy’s face off the ring post and rolled him back into the ring. Rollins tied Murphy up in the ropes and grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring.

Seth shouted that he doesn’t give a damn if he gets disqualified and Rey ripped the kendo stick away. Rollins bounced Rey’s head off the announce table and sent Dominik into the barricade. Murphy broke free and climbed up to the top rope. Rollins shoved Murphy off the turnbuckle and into the barricade.

Rollins started walking towards Aalyah and she fell down. Seth laughed at her as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Rollins connected with a Slingblade and went for the cover but Murphy kicked out at two. Seth followed it up with a Superplex and then a Falcon Arrow for another near fall.

Murphy battled back and caught Rollins with a knee to the face. Seth Rollins hit Murphy with the Stomp off the second rope and went for the cover but Murphy somehow got his leg on the bottom rope to break it up. Rollins connected with a Buckle Bomb and went for the Stomp but Murphy hit another knee to the face. Rollins went for the Stomp again but Murphy countered with another knee to the face. Murphy then hit Murphy’s Law for the pinfall victory.

Natalya Qualified For Team SmackDown

Natalya faced Tamina in a Survivor Series Qualifying match. Bianca Belair joined commentary for the match. Bayley interrupted before the match started and joined commentary as well.

Match Recap: Tamina knocked Natalya out of the ring and sent her into the steel steps. Bianca and Bayley started arguing and Belair told Bayley to stop messing with Team SmackDown’s vibe. Bayley declared herself team captain and the two argued as the action returned to the ring. Natalya hit Tamina with a Clothesline and locked in the Sharpshooter for the submission victory.