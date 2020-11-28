WWE SmackDown Results (11/27): Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns, Zayn vs. Bryan

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series. Jey Uso battled Kevin Owens as Roman Reigns watched from backstage in this week’s main event.

SmackDown Results (11/27)

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Street Profits (non-title match) Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan via countout Bianca Belair def. Natalya Murphy def. King Corbin Kevin Owens def. Jey Uso via DQ

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Reigns Had Strong Words For Jey Uso

Jey Uso kicked off the show and said that everyone is talking about The Undertaker but they should be talking about Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman then made their way to the ring. Reigns said “play it” and footage of Team SmackDown losing to Team RAW at Survivor Series was shown. Footage of Reigns telling Jey to go find his brother and get out of the arena at Survivor Series was also aired. Jey interfered in the match between McIntyre and Reigns at the PPV.

Reigns told Jey that he didn’t need help with Drew McIntyre and asked why he thought Team SmackDown lost at Survivor Series. Reigns suggested that they didn’t listen to Jey because they do not respect him. Roman said that if he is not the head of the table, they must think he is some wannabe bitch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers.

Roman asked Jey if he looked at him like some bitch in the locker room because that is how he is making him feel through his failures. Reigns added that he doesn’t like how Jey is making him feel to end the promo.

"Do you look at me like I'm some b*tch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers?" – @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Yp3KWzQWZA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 28, 2020

Otis was scheduled to face King Corbin tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Jey Uso beat the hell out of him with a steel chair in response to what Reigns said to him.

Ziggler & Roode Pinned The Tag Team Champs

Street Profits faced Ziggler & Roode tonight on SmackDown. Roode and Ziggler controlled the action early and isolated Ford in the ring. Ziggler went for a Splash but missed and hit the turnbuckle. Dawkins tagged in and leveled Roode with an elbow to the face.

Angelo planted Ziggler with a Neckbreaker and followed it up with a Spinebuster to Roode. Montez tagged in and hit the Frog Splash but Ziggler broke up the cover. Roode then rolled up Ford for the pinfall victory.

Zayn Won Via Countout

Sami Zayn squared off against Daniel Bryan tonight on SmackDown. Before the match, Sami Zayn cut a promo about how Thanksgiving is a terrible holiday because it celebrates the atrocities carried out against Native American people. Zayn boasted about defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania and claimed that Bryan has done nothing to earn this match. Sami added that WWE is trying to sabotage him and then Bryan’s theme hit.

Bryan and Zayn locked up to start the match. Daniel bent Sami’s fingers back and then stomped on his elbow. Sami rolled to the ropes to buy himself some time before locking up with Bryan again. Daniel brought Zayn to the canvas and locked in a submission hold. Sami broke free but Bryan caught him with a Dropkick for a two count.

Zayn sent Bryan out of the ring to buy himself some more time. Sami stomped on Bryan as he entered the ring and then threw him back to the outside. Zayn bounced Bryan’s face off the barricade and rolled him back into the ring. Sami climbed to the top rope but Bryan crotched him on the turnbuckle. Bryan knocked Zayn out of the ring with a Dropkick and Bryan climbed to the top rope. Daniel went for a Crossbody but Zayn dodged it and Bryan crashed into the barricade as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami tried to cover Bryan three times in a row but Daniel kicked out every time. Bryan hit a Dropkick in the corner of the ring and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Daniel sent Zayn across the ring with a Hurricanrana for a near fall.

Zayn rolled out of the ring and to the apron but Daniel followed him. Sami poked Bryan in the eye and delivered an awesome Brainbuster to Daniel on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Sami connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Daniel locked in an Armbar in the middle of the ring and then transitioned into the Yes Lock.

Sami got his foot on the bottom rope to break up the hold and once again rolled out of the ring. Daniel hit Sami with a Suicide Dive and brought the Intercontinental Champion back in the ring. Zayn rolled out of the ring again and Bryan hit him with another Suicide Dive.

Zayn ran up the entrance ramp and made his way backstage. Bryan chased after him and then Sami ran back to the ring to beat the count as Bryan was counted out. Jey Uso attacked Bryan backstage until Kevin Owens made the save.

Kevin Owens then confronted Jey and Roman backstage. Owens told Reigns that for someone that values family so much he sure treats his like trash. Reigns told Jey that Owens does not look at him with fear and he needs to fix that.

"For somebody who says family is so important, you sure treat yours like trash." – @FightOwensFight to @WWERomanReigns



???? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yxGsZK8WCW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 28, 2020

Bianca Belair Picked Up A Win

Natalya faced Bianca Belair tonight and Bayley joined commentary for the match. Natalya rolled up Belair for a two count and then sent Belair to the corner. Bianca escaped and went for a Spear but wound up crashing into the ring post. Natalya applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring but Belair countered into a roll-up for a two count.

Belair slammed Natalya’s head off the turnbuckle and unloaded several strikes to her midsection. Bianca sent Natalya out of the ring and Belair followed her out there. Bianca tried to punch Natalya but she ducked and caught Bayley in the face. Natalya capitalized and brought Belair back into the ring. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Bianca shoved her off onto Bayley on the apron. Bianca then rolled up Natalya for the pinfall victory.

The Mysterio Family Helped Murphy Beat Corbin

King Corbin squared off against Murphy on this week’s SmackDown. Aalyah, Dominik, and Rey Mysterio were in Murphy’s corner for the match. Corbin started off the match in control and sent Murphy crashing into the turnbuckle. Corbin went for his patented slide out of the ring Clothesline but Aalyah got in the way. Murphy capitalized on the distracted and sent Corbin into the steps. Back in the ring, Corbin connected with Deep Six but Rey distracted the referee when Corbin went for the cover.

Corbin sent Murphy into the corner and went for a Splash but Murphy dodged it. Dominik then tripped up Corbin and Murphy capitalized with a knee to the face. Murphy went for the cover and Dominik shoved Corbin’s foot off the ropes and the referee counted to three.

After the match, Corbin demanded a microphone. Corbin said this was outrageous and called the Mysterio family a bunch of spineless cowards. King Corbin demanded a rematch against Murphy next week and vowed to be prepared.

Sasha Banks Got Some Revenge On Carmella

Carmella cut a backstage promo tonight and claimed that she used to cater to the WWE Universe like Sasha Banks. Carmella claimed that she called the shots now and snapped her fingers. A hand appeared carrying a glass of champagne but it was revealed to be Sasha. Banks launched the drink in Carmella’s face and beat her down until WWE officials broke it up.

Kevin Owens Sent A Message To Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens battled Jey Uso in the main event. Owens controlled the action early and Jey rolled out of the ring to regroup. Owens followed him to the outside and sent him crashing into the barricade. Back in the ring, Owens stomped on Jey and then beat him down some more in the corner as Reigns and Heyman watched backstage.

The action spilled out of the ring again and Jey sent Owens into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Owens connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Senton. Owens then launched Jey into the ring post and then hit him with a Superkick that sent Jey over the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Owens was still in control and went for a cover but Jey kicked out at two. Jey battled back and connected with an Armbreaker. Jey focused his attack on Owens’ arm and stomped on it several times. Owens booted Jey in the face and both superstars fell to the canvas.

Owens lit up Jey’s chest with a couple chops and went for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but his arm gave out. Jey capitalized with a Superkick for a near fall. Jey Uso climbed to the top rope but Kevin caught him with a punch to the face. Jey headbutted Owens’ injured arm and went for the Uso Splash but Kevin got his knees up. Owens then hit a Neckbreaker for a two count.

Jey launched Owens into the ring post and then grabbed a steel chair from under the ring. Jey hit Owens across the back with the chair and the match ended in a DQ. Uso continued to hit Owens with the chair as Heyman watched Reigns watch Jey Uso backstage. Owens booted Jey in the midsection and followed it up with a Stunner as Reigns had a disappointed look on his face.

Kevin Owens then grabbed a steel chair and hit Jey several times. Owens shouted “are you watching Roman? Where are you? This is happening to your family because of you”. Owens added that he doesn’t fear Roman Reigns and hit him a few more times with the chair.

Heyman put his head in his hands as Reigns watched on. Owens said “Roman, you got a problem with me? Come say it to my face.” Kevin hopped on the announce desk and said he is the head of this table. Owens then hit Jey with another Stunner and took a seat at the head of the announce table. Kevin said “I’ll be waiting” as the camera zoomed in on Reigns to close the show.

Opinion: Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan put on the match of the night but Paul Heyman just staring at Roman Reigns was my favorite part of the show. Reigns has so much power over his stable that Heyman only reacts when Roman wants him to. Overall, this week’s episode of SmackDown was a solid show.