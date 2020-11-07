WWE SmackDown Results (11/6): Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley tonight.

SmackDown Results (11/6)

Sasha Banks def. Bayley via submission to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Ruby Riott def. Natalya, Zelina Vega to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Seth Rollins def. Otis to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Jey Uso def. Kevin Owens

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sasha Banks Retained & Carmella Returned

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defended the title against Bayley to begin the show. Before the match, Bayley cut a backstage promo and vowed to take back her title. Bayley added that their rivalry will end with Sasha crippled in the ring by her own failure.

Match Recap: Bayley and Banks locked up in the middle of the ring to start the action. Banks drove Bayley to the corner and the referee separated them. Sasha unloaded some punches and connected with an Arm Drag for a one count.

Sasha took Bayley down to the canvas and went for the Bank Statement but Bayley reached the ropes as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Sasha was still in control and hit Bayley with a kick to the face.

Banks connected with Double Knees against the ring post but Bayley launched Sasha to the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Bayley went for the cover but the SmackDown Women’s Champion kicked out at two.

Sasha battled back and hit Double Knees again for a near fall. Bayley hit Banks with a Clothesline for another two count. Sasha climbed to the middle rope and hit a Meteora that sent both superstars to the mat.

Bayley rolled out of the ring to regroup but Banks connected with a Crossbody off the ring apron as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Bayley bounced Sasha’s head off the announce table and rolled her back into the ring.

Bayley climbed to the top rope but Banks caught her with a right hand to the face. Sasha followed it up with a running knee and then an Elbow Drop off the steel steps. Banks then made her way to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for a two count.

Bayley grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring but the referee ripped it away. Bayley brought in a steel chair but Sasha kicked it out away. Bayley hit Banks with a Backstabber and then a Bayley to Belly but somehow the SmackDown Women’s Champion kicked out at two.

Sasha was then able to kick out of an Elbow Drop from Bayley. Bayley connected with a Suplex and Banks was able to kick out once again. Bayley then applied the Bank Statement on Sasha in the middle of the ring.

Banks fought through the pain and countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Sasha sent Bayley into the ring post and followed it up with a Backstabber. Sasha locked in the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring and Bayley tapped out. Sasha Banks is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After the match, Carmella attacked Sasha on the entrance ramp and hit her with a Superkick. Carmella then planted Banks with a Facebuster and posed to end the segment.

Kayla Braxton Mocked Jey Uso

Kayla Braxton interviewed Jey Uso backstage tonight on SmackDown. Before the interview, Jey Uso had a conversation against Kevin Owens. Kevin made a couple jokes at Roman and Jey’s expense and Jey got pissed off. Owens said he was just joking and that Jey should probably lay off the coffee.

They rolled footage of Jey falling in line last week and attacking Daniel Bryan at the request of Roman Reigns. Jey said he did what he had to do and it was nothing personal against Daniel Bryan.

Jey said “family is forever” and Braxton said that it is forever as long as you do what Roman Reigns says. Paul Heyman interrupted and told Kayla that Roman Reigns did not authorize this interview. Heyman told Jey that Roman needs to talk to him and Kayla pointed out that it looks like Paul has a better spot in the family than Jey. Heyman then made Jey wait outside Reigns’ locker room until Roman was ready.

Roman showed up and told Jey that he shouldn’t be doing interviews without talking to him or Paul. Reigns brought up Kevin Owens making jokes earlier in the night and that Jey needs to handle that because he disrespected their family. Roman told Heyman that he is supposed to handle everything so he doesn’t have to. Reigns told Heyman to go find Adam Pearce because he wants to handle the Kevin Owens problem tonight.

King Corbin Qualified For Team SmackDown

King Corbin

Rey Mysterio faced King Corbin in a Survivor Series Qualifying match tonight. Before the match, Rey was backstage and trying to reach his daughter. She wouldn’t pick up the phone and he told Dominik to go get his ring gear. King Corbin attacked Rey from behind and beat him down as SmackDown went to a break. Dominik was ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Corbin dominated early and beat Mysterio down in the corner. Rey tried to battle back but Corbin knocked him back down to the mat. Corbin threw Mysterio out of the ring and posed as the crowd in the ThunderDome booed.

Corbin went for a shoulder tackle but Rey got out of the way and Corbin crashed into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Corbin connected with an elbow to the face and went for a Chokeslam but Mysterio countered into a cover for a two count. Seth Rollins’ music hit and Rollins came down to the entrance ramp as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Mysterio connected with a Splash for a two count. Rey went for a Moonsault but Corbin countered into a Backbreaker. Corbin controlled the next few minutes of the match as Rollins watched on with a smile on his face. Corbin locked in a Bear Hug but Mysterio escaped and connected with a Dropkick.

Mysterio hit a Senton and went for the cover but King Corbin kicked out at two. Rey connected with the 619 but got distracted as Rollins attacked Dominik. Murphy and Aalyah came down to the entrance ramp and Rey shouted that Murphy shouldn’t be here. Corbin capitalized on the distraction and hit Rey with the End of Days for the pinfall victory. King Corbin qualified for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.