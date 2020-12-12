WWE SmackDown Results (12/11): Carmella vs. Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. Sasha Banks defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella tonight.

SmackDown Results (12/11)

Dolph Ziggler def. Montez Ford Sami Zayn def. Big E via countout Riott Squad def. Billie Kay & Natalya Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Otis & Chad Gable Carmella def. Sasha Banks via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Banks Will Face Carmella Tonight

Sasha Banks and Carmella had a contract signing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at TLC. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks made her way to the ring first but Carmella didn’t follow. Carmella appeared on the jumbotron and said she didn’t want to come to the ring because Sasha attacked her. Carmella signed the contract and had an errand boy bring it to the ring.

Carmella claimed that once Banks signs the contract her days as the SmackDown Women’s Champion are numbered. Sasha challenged Carmella to have the title match tonight instead of at TLC next Sunday. Carmella accepted and Adam Pearce made the match official. Sasha Banks then hit Carmella’s assistant with a Backstabber and flipped the table over.

Dolph Ziggler def. Montez Ford

Dolph Ziggler faced Montez Ford in the first match of the night. Angelo Dawkins and Robert Roode were ringside for the match. Ziggler controlled the action early and taunted Montez while doing so. Ford battled back and launched Ziggler into the turnbuckle.

Montez connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Dropkick. Ziggler rolled out of the ring to regroup and then blue solo cups rained down as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Ziggler had Montez in a Headlock in the center of the ring.

Ford broke free and leveled Ziggler with a Clothesline. Ford followed it up with a kick to the ribs and went for an Enziguri but Ziggler dodged it. Montez connected with a Belly to Back Suplex and then a standing Moonsault. Dolph went for the Zig Zag but Ford blocked it and this time connected with the Enziguri.

Montez made his way to the top rope but got distracted as Roode attacked Dawkins outside the ring. Ziggler capitalized and hit Ford with a Superkick for the pinfall victory.

Sami Zayn def. Big E via Countout

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn came to the ring and complained about having no merchandise. Zayn then faced Big E in a non-title match. Sami and Big E locked up to start off the action. Big E shoved Sami to the canvas and the Intercontinental Champion cowered out of the ring.

Sami took his time getting back into the ring and locked up with Big E once again. Big E applied a Headlock and then sent Zayn out of the ring. Big E connected with a Splash as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami was in control and mocked Big E by dancing in the ring. Big E responded with three Belly to Belly Suplexes in a row and then danced over Zayn. Sami went for a Crossbody but Big E caught him.

Big E went for the Big Ending but Sami raked his eyes. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick but Big E countered into a Uranage. Sami grabbed his hand in pain and then slapped Big E in the face. Zayn ran around the ring and Big E chased him. Zayn slid under the ring and Big E chased him. Sami stomped on Big E and then rolled into the ring right before the referee counted to ten.

Roman Reigns Attacked Kevin Owens

Jey Uso approached Universal Champion Roman Reigns backstage. Jey asked if they were good but Kevin Owens’ music hit. Owens marched to the ring as Reigns and Jey watched on. Jey said he wanted to go get Owens and Reigns allowed it.

Owens set up tables, ladders, and chairs in the ring. Kevin grabbed a microphone and said that he does not fear Roman Reigns. Owens added that as good as Roman is, he is using his family to fight his battles. Kevin claimed TLC is the most important match of his career and that his family supports him by watching at home.

Kevin said he has a few friends that will help him defeat Reigns at TLC. Owens said that chairs, tables, and ladders will be his friends at the PPV. Jey Uso attacked Owens from behind with a steel chair and beat him down. Owens battled back and hit Jey over the back with the steel chair several times.

Owens slammed Jey through a table and then Roman’s music hit. Paul Heyman stopped Roman and said that he calls the shots as Owens shouted at him to come to the ring. Reigns and Heyman then made their way backstage and Owens hobbled out of the ring and chased them to end the segment.

When SmackDown returned from a break, Kayla Braxton stopped Owens backstage for an interview. Roman Reigns came out of nowhere and hit Owens with a chair. Reigns beat Owens down and then looked into the camera and spoke to Owens’ family. Reigns told them to talk some sense into Owens or he will be the guy that takes the food off the table. Roman then booted Owens in the face to end the segment.

Riott Squad Picked Up A Win

The Riott Squad faced Billie Kay & Natalya tonight on SmackDown. Billie Kay slammed Liv Morgan to the canvas and tagged in Natalya. Kay and Natalya isolated Liv Morgan in the corner and took turns stomping on her. Ruby tagged in and hit Kay with the Riott Kick for the pinfall victory.

Nakamura & Cesaro Dominated

Otis & Chad Gable faced Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro tonight. Gable hit Cesaro with a German Suplex and went for the cover but Cesaro kicked out at two. Otis tagged in and connected with a slam before tagging Gable back in. Cesaro hit Gable with an uppercut and then Otis tagged in.

Otis leveled Cesaro with a Clothesline and set up for the Caterpillar Elbow Drop but Gable demanded to be tagged in. Cesaro got Gable in the swing and then tagged in Shinsuke. Nakamura leveled Gable with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory. Gable claimed that tonight was a test and unfortunately Otis failed tonight. Chad said that he was teaching Otis what to do by showing him what not to do.

Banks vs. Carmella Ended In A DQ

Sasha Banks defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella in this week’s main event. Carmella slapped Sasha in the face and started taunting her. Carmella went for the Code of Silence but Banks was able to escape.

Banks connected with a knee to the face and then a Meteora on the apron. Carmella connected with a Facebuster on the ring apron as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Banks and Carmella were battling in the corner of the ring. Carmella slammed Sasha’s shoulder into the ring post and then launched her into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Carmella went for the cover but Banks was able to kick out at two. Carmella connected with a Crossbody for a near fall. Banks rolled up Carmella for a two count. Carmella quickly locked in the Code of Silence in the center of the ring.

Sasha countered into the Bank Statement but Carmella’s assistant tossed a wine bottle in the ring. Sasha chased him around and then beat Carmella down in the corner. The referee called for the bell as Sasha wouldn’t stop. After the match, Carmella attacked Banks from behind and sent her out of the ring.

Carmella then grabbed a bottle of wine and smashed it over Sasha’s back. Carmella poured a bottle of champagne on Banks and laughed as she was announced as the winner as a result of a disqualification.