WWE SmackDown Results & 4 Takeaways (3/6)

4 NWO Joined A Moment Of Bliss

NWO were guests on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight because they will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. Bliss called out the Women’s Tag Team Champions and dared them to stop hiding and face them.

Nikki Cross went crazy when NWO showed up and took a selfie with them. Alexa brought up NWO’s classic feud with Goldberg and Nash mentioned how they ended his undefeated streak. Nash suggested that Reigns needs Scott Hall to show up at WrestleMania with a cattle prod to beat him.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro interrupted as the crowd booed. Zayn stated that he was sick of living in the past and brought up the Intercontinental Championship match between at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn claimed that X-Pac carried Hall and Nash’s bag for years and Kevin responded by pointing out that Sami looks like Seth Rogen with a stomach flu. Cesaro, Sami, and Shinsuke made it seem like they wanted a fight but wound up exiting. Braun Strowman joined the party and leveled Nakamura and Cesaro.

Sami cowardly pulled Alexa in front of him and used her as a shield to navigate his way out of the ring. Strowman vowed that all three of them will “get these hands” at Elimination Chamber this Sunday night.