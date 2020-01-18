WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (1/17)

5 Daniel Bryan Challenged The Fiend To A Strap Match At Royal Rumble

Kane returned and made his way to the ring to begin tonight’s show. He said that the Royal Rumble is his favorite event of the year and added that it is a match that you go through hell but the reward is chance at immortality.

Kane noted that he holds the record for most eliminations and that it was a lot of fun ruining every superstar’s dreams. Bray Wyatt interrupted with an episode of Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt assured everyone that Ramblin’ Rabbit is alive and recovering quite nicely. Bray pointed at Kane’s picture on the wall and claimed that The Fiend will never forget Kane.

The lights in the arena went out and The Fiend came up from under the ring. Kane asked The Fiend what took him so long and Daniel Bryan came out from the crowd. Bryan leveled The Fiend with the Running Knee and then ripped out some of his dreadlocks as he escaped back under the ring. Bryan and Kane then did the “yes!” chant to end the segment.

Bryan was then interviewed backstage and said that he was sick of The Fiend running away. Daniel challenged The Fiend to a Strap Match at Royal Rumble and vowed to take his Universal Championship.