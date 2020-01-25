WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (1/24)

5 Reigns & The Usos Picked Up A Win

Roman Reigns & The Usos battled King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Jimmy Uso tweaked his knee while falling out of the ring and Ziggler capitalized by launching him into the steel steps. Reigns and Jey told the WWE doctors to check Jimmy’s head as SmackDown went to a break. It then became a Handicap Match as Jimmy could not continue. Roode, Ziggler, and Corbin took turns beating Reigns down for the next several minutes.

Jimmy Uso hobbled down the entrance ramp and tagged back in. Jimmy hit a Crossbody on Roode but Corbin broke up the cover. Reigns hit him with a Superman Punch and then threw Corbin over the barricade. Jimmy hit Roode with the Uso Splash for the pinfall victory. King Corbin and Roman Reigns will once again battle this Sunday at Royal Rumble in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Opinion: SmackDown started off with a solid match tonight and the crowd was into it. The match lasted almost 30 minutes and was much better than anticipated.