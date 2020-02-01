WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (1/31)

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight. This week’s episode was advertised as “Super SmackDown” and featured Shinsuke Nakamura versus Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship.
SmackDown Results (1/31)
- The Miz & John Morrison def. Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and The Revival
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
- Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship
- Roman Reigns & The Usos def. King Corbin, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
Here are 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Morrison & The Miz Earned A Title Shot
Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight) vs. John Morrison & the Miz vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Kalisto & Lince Dorado) vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) battled tonight to determine the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Match Recap: Heavy Machinery took control early as Otis planted Miz with a Powerslam. Tucker leveled The Revival as Otis connected with a double Caterpillar. Miz battled back and went for a Crossbody off the second rope but Otis caught him. A massive brawl broke out that wound up with Miz and Dawson in the ring. Miz connected with the Skull Crushing Finale as Morrison tagged himself in. John hit the Starship Pain on Dawson for the pinfall victory. John Morrison and The Miz are the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They will face New Day at WWE Super ShowDown for the titles.
After the match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville approached Otis and Tucker backstage. Mandy thanked Otis for helping her during the women’s Royal Rumble match and Otis responded by asking Rose out for a date next Friday. Mandy stated that she had plans and Otis looked upset. Rose told Otis that she doesn’t have plans the following Friday and Tucker pointed out that their date is on Valentine’s Day.