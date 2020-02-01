WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (1/31)

5 Morrison & The Miz Earned A Title Shot

Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight) vs. John Morrison & the Miz vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Kalisto & Lince Dorado) vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) battled tonight to determine the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Match Recap: Heavy Machinery took control early as Otis planted Miz with a Powerslam. Tucker leveled The Revival as Otis connected with a double Caterpillar. Miz battled back and went for a Crossbody off the second rope but Otis caught him. A massive brawl broke out that wound up with Miz and Dawson in the ring. Miz connected with the Skull Crushing Finale as Morrison tagged himself in. John hit the Starship Pain on Dawson for the pinfall victory. John Morrison and The Miz are the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They will face New Day at WWE Super ShowDown for the titles.

.@TheRealMorrison and @WWEGranMetalik take turns FLYING to the outside as the action heats up in this high-stakes Tag Team #Fatal4Way Match on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7Xnk9Itt0f — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020

After the match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville approached Otis and Tucker backstage. Mandy thanked Otis for helping her during the women’s Royal Rumble match and Otis responded by asking Rose out for a date next Friday. Mandy stated that she had plans and Otis looked upset. Rose told Otis that she doesn’t have plans the following Friday and Tucker pointed out that their date is on Valentine’s Day.