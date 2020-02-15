WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (2/14)

5 Bayley Retained & Will Defend Her Title At Super ShowDown

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off the show with an episode of A Moment of Bliss. Alexa and Nikki revealed their celebrity crushes before introducing Carmella as the guest. Bliss and Cross brought up Carmella’s previous friendship with Bayley and showed photos of them together. Carmella blamed Sasha Banks for the reason they aren’t friends anymore and claimed that The Boss changed Bayley. Bayley interrupted and it led to the title match.

Match Recap: Carmella controlled the match early and bounced Bayley’s face off the announce table. Carmella went for a Superkick but Bayley hid behind the referee before connecting with a cheap shot. Bayley followed it up with the Bayley to Belly but Carmella kicked out at two. Carmella battled back and applied the Code of Silence but Bayley was able to escape. Bayley then rolled Carmella up and used the ropes for leverage to win the match.

After the match, Bayley attacked Carmella with her championship belt. Naomi rushed the ring and made the save. Naomi and Carmella leveled Bayley with a couple of Superkicks to end the segment. Bayley was interviewed backstage and boasted about her victory. Bayley stated that she will defend her title at Super ShowDown and doesn’t care who it is against. It was later announced that Carmella and Naomi will battle next week to determine who will face Bayley at Super ShowDown.