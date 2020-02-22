WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (2/21)

5 The Usos & New Day Picked Up A Win

The Usos & New Day battled Roode, Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison in a 8-man tag match to begin the show. Before the match, Jimmy and Jey brought up Miz and Morrison disrespecting them last week and invited them to a superkick party tonight. New Day came to the ring and complimented The Usos and referred to them as future Hall of Famers. New Day added that they have had one more tag title reign which makes them better than The Usos. Jimmy and Jey stated that they want to challenge for the titles once again after New Day takes care of Miz and Morrison.

The Miz and Morrison then interrupted and vowed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Super ShowDown. Dolph Ziggler and Robert made their way to the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Match Recap: Roode, Ziggler, Morrison, and Miz controlled the match early and isolated Kofi in the corner. Roode and Ziggler hit a Spinebuster/Zig Zag combo on Jimmy but Jey broke up the cover. Roode hit the Glorious DDT but turned around into a Superkick from Jey for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: The only thing interesting that happened during this awful promo and meaningless match was the mysterious glitch that occurred. As you can see below, there was some static and a blue envelop that appeared during the match.