WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (2/28)

5 Roman Reigns Will Face Goldberg At WrestleMania

New Universal Champion Goldberg came down to the ring to a chorus of boos as Michael Cole pointed out a photo of him with the belt got a lot of Instagram likes.

Goldberg asked “who’s next?” and dropped the microphone. Roman Reigns’ music hit and he joined Goldberg in the ring as the crowd chanted “you both suck!”. Reigns said that he is next and dropped the microphone. The match was then officially announced later on the show.

Opinion: Well, there is now at least one match I don’t care about at this year’s WrestleMania. Michael Cole stated that people were getting goosebumps during this segment. He didn’t clarify whether they were watching while cold or were excited for this match. It also doesn’t make sense to me what Roman Reigns did to earn the title shot besides beating King Corbin several times. I was assuming that Reigns would win the Elimination Chamber match to get a shot at the title. Instead, all Reigns had to do was walk to the ring and say he was next.