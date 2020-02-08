WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (2/7)

5 The Usos Picked Up A Win

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off this week’s episode with an episode of The Dirt sheet. Miz and Morrison will face New Day at Super ShowDown for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They rolled a trailer called “Once Upon A Time In Dirt Sheet” that featured Lance Storm, John Lauranitis, and Mr. Miz.

New Day interrupted and came to the ramp with buckets of popcorn. Kofi and Big E cracked a couple of jokes before entering the ring. The Miz claimed that they have already beaten every tag team SmackDown has to offer. The Usos joined the party and stated that Miz and Morrison haven’t beaten them. Dolph Ziggler’s music hit and Miz & Morrison capitalized on the distraction and attacked. Ziggler & Roode then faced The Usos in a tag team match.

Match Recap: Roode and Ziggler dominated early but Jimmy Uso battled back with a massive uppercut to Roode. Jey tagged in and got distracted by Ziggler. Roode capitalized with a Clothesline for a near fall. Ziggler tagged in and connected with a Dropkick for another two count. Roode and Ziggler spent the new few minutes beating Jey down until Jimmy finally was able to tag in. Jimmy hit a couple of Samoan Drops before walking into a Powerslam from Roode for a new fall. Jimmy battled back with a Superkick and tagged Jey in. Jey went for a Splash but Dolph got his knees up. Jimmy tagged in and hit Roode with a Splash for the pinfall victory.