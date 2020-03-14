WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (3/13)

5 Asuka Helped Banks & Bayley Pick Up A Win

Triple H welcomed the audience to the WWE Performance Center for the show. He asked the fans to forget about the world for a bit and let WWE put a smile on your face. Triple H joined Michael Cole on commentary.

Banks and Bayley said it doesn’t matter if there are zero fans because they are still the face of the division. Bayley demanded that Paige come down to the ring and Cole stated that she isn’t here yet because of travel issues. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted and claimed that they haven’t gotten a response from the Kabuki Warriors. They said that they wanted the Women’s Tag Team Championships and added that they are looking for a fight. Bayley asked for a referee and the match began.

Match Recap: Nikki and Alexa started the match in control and isolated Bayley in the ring. Bayley rolled out of the ring to regroup and Nikki followed her out there. Nikki leveled Banks with a Crossbody off the steel steps as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Alexa Bliss smacked Sasha in the face as Triple H imitated Vince McMahon.

Nikki Cross stomped on the steps to fire up a nonexistent crowd as Bliss was trapped in the corner. Cross got the tag but Banks quickly threw her to the canvas. Sasha went for Double Knees but Cross countered into a small package for a two count. Asuka attacked Alexa Bliss from behind as Bayley distracted the referee. Sasha locked in the Bank Statement for the submission victory.

Opinion: This will likely be the new normal for the next few weeks and it is going to be tough to get used to. However, it is definitely great to still have some form of WWE on TV.