WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (3/20)

5 King Corbin Confronted Rob Gronkowski

Michael Cole and Mojo Rawley welcomed WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski down to the ring to begin the show. Gronk stated that he has been watching wrestling since 2nd grade and was watching at the FCW arena to support Mojo.

Gronk joked that he was still hyped to be here in front of zero people and is ready for anything. Mojo told Gronk that he was here to watch Rob’s back. Gronk hit Mojo with a couple chops for fun before King Corbin interrupted.

Corbin told Gronk that he is setting himself up for failure if he is going to take advice from Mojo. King Corbin demanded Gronk to get his knees and bow down and Rob said he doesn’t get on his knees.

King Corbin brought up his NFL past and pointed out that we do not wear pads in WWE. Corbin threatened Gronk to fall in line like everyone else or he will make sure Rob’s little party is over.

Elias joined the party and said he has a new song for Corbin. Rob and Mojo danced behind Baron as Elias sang that Gronk is going to rip Corbin’s head off. Corbin interrupted and took off his robe. Corbin got in Gronk’s face and continued to threaten him.

Mojo set up behind Corbin and Rob shoved Corbin over. King Corbin walked towards Gronk but Elias intervened and sent Corbin over the ropes. Gronk suggested that Corbin and Elias have a match at WrestleMania.

Opinion: While I don’t have the slightest interest in Elias versus Corbin at WrestleMania, I thought Gronk handled himself well on the microphone tonight and was entertaining.