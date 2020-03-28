WWE SmackDown Results & 5 Takeaways (3/27)

5 Bayley & Sasha Banks Ran Away From Tamina

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley came down to the ring to start off the show. Bayley claimed that Paige is jealous of her and that is why she is making her defend the title in a Fatal 5-Way at WrestleMania.

Banks stated that their plan is going to backfire on them because they are best friends and they are better than everyone. Lacey Evans interrupted and Banks claimed that Evans’ daughter is ashamed of her because she always loses.

Lacey vowed to break Sasha’s jaw win the Woman’s Right and will also teach Bayley some manners and take her title. Naomi interrupted and said that the glow will shine the brightest on the grandest stage of them all.

Tamina joined the party and headbutted Naomi. Tamina took out Lacey Evans with a Superkick as Bayley & Banks teamed up on Naomi. Bayley and Banks avoided Tamina and left the ring to end the segment.

Opinion: All Tamina has done is lose whenever she is featured on television. It makes no sense for anyone to be afraid of her. The only intriguing part of this match is when Banks and Bayley eventually battle.