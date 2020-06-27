WWE SmackDown Results (6/26): The Undertaker Tribute, Title Match Set For Extreme Rules

4 King Corbin Got Taught A Lesson In Respect

King Corbin cut a promo after the Boneyard Match aired and claimed that The Undertaker is just a bag of bones at this point. Corbin claimed that Taker spent several years of his career kissing McMahon’s ass. Corbin added that Undertaker has been stealing money from WWE for years and is a selfish son of a bitch because he has been holding superior athletes, like himself, down. Corbin looked directly into the camera and said The Undertaker sucks. Jeff Hardy attacked Corbin from behind as SmackDown went to a break.

Jeff Hardy was then interviewed backstage. Jeff said Undertaker has been a mentor to him and the Mount Rushmore of WWE should be Taker’s face four times. Hardy vowed to teach Corbin a lesson of respect later tonight. Corbin was later interviewed and said he was going to teach Jeff a lesson in reality and that Hardy will finally rest in peace after tonight. Jeff Hardy and King Corbin battled in the main event of this week’s show.

Match Recap: Corbin dominated early and sent Hardy out of the ring. Jeff battled back and threw Corbin over the announce table. Back in the ring, Jeff beat Corbin down in the corner. Corbin battled back and sent Hardy out of the ring once again. Corbin then mocked The Undertaker by posing in the ring as SmackDown went a break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin was still in control as members of the SmackDown locker room surrounded the ring to support Jeff Hardy’s efforts to honor Undertaker in the match. Dana Brooke started up a “Corbin sucks!” chant as Hardy was leveled with a Clothesline by King Corbin. Corbin brought Hardy back to the outside and shoved his face against the plexiglass.

The action returned to the ring and Corbin went for the cover but Jeff kicked out at two. Jeff finally battled back and hit two Jawbreakers before unloading several right hands to Corbin’s face. Hardy hit an inverted Atomic Drop and then a Dropkick for a near fall. Corbin connected with Deep Six and went for the cover but Hardy kicked out at the last moment. Corbin charged at Jeff but he got out of the way and Corbin smashed into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.

After the match, King Corbin attacked Jeff but turned around into a Big Ending from Big E. Jeff asked Strowman to get into the ring and the Universal Champion obliged. Strowman planted Corbin with a Powerslam before Matt Riddle hopped in the ring. Riddle climbed to the top rope and connected with the Floating Bro as an image of The Undertaker appeared on the jumbotron to close the show.