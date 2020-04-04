WWE SmackDown Results & 6 Takeaways (4/3)

6 Miz & Morrison Sent A Message To The Usos & New Day

The Miz and John Morrison were set to host an episode Miz TV but The Usos immediately interrupted. They said they aren’t going to wait for Miz and Morrison to invite them on their show.

New Day joined The Usos in the ring and said that The Usos weren’t going to be the team to win the Ladder match at WrestleMania. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and Morrison came down to the entrance ramp and climbed up the ladders. They climbed to the top and vowed to do the same at WrestleMania and retain the titles.

The Usos and New Day ran up the ramp and a brawl broke out. The Miz and Morrison came out on top and posed on the ladders to end the segment. There was no acknowledgement of this match reportedly not happening this weekend.