WWE SmackDown Results (7/10): New Day Defend Tag Titles, Karaoke Showdown

4 Jeff Hardy Will Face Sheamus In A Bar Fight

Miz and John Morrison cracked a couple substance abuse jokes before welcoming Jeff Hardy for an episode of Miz TV. The Miz said that they had to show a clip for the show and rolled footage of interviews of Jeff Hardy & Sheamus. They spliced in Hardy’s previous mugshots before recapping Sheamus’ toast last week.

Jeff Hardy told Miz and Morrison that if they keep this up he is going to break something. Miz told Jeff that he doesn’t want his daughter to put faith in someone that is going to self destruct again. Hardy stated that he wants to put his demons behind him and Sheamus hasn’t gotten into his head. The Miz suggested that he face Sheamus in a Bar Fight and Hardy accepted. Hardy then challenged one of them to a match right now and a brawl broke out before a commercial break. Miz then battled Jeff Hardy when SmackDown returned.

Match Recap: The Miz rolled out of the ring right when the bell rang and chatted with Morrison. Back in the ring, Miz hit a shoulder tackle but Hardy shrugged it off and hit an Arm Drag. The Miz battled back and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. The Miz took control and beat Jeff down for the next few minutes of the match. Jeff finally regained momentum with a Dropkick and a Splash for a two count. Morrison hopped on the ring apron but Jeff immediately knocked him to the floor. Sheamus showed up on the titantron and was enjoying a beer. The Miz tried to capitalize with a roll-up but Hardy reversed it for the pinfall victory. Sheamus raised his glass and smiled at Jeff on the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Opinion: I just want the Sheamus and Jeff Hardy feud to be over at this point. I don’t care if it a Bar Fight or a Pillow Fight, just end this horrible storyline at Extreme Rules so everyone can move on.