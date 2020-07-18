WWE SmackDown Results (7/17): AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt

4 New Day Will Defend SmackDown Tag Titles In A Tables Match At Extreme Rules

Big E battled Cesaro in the first match of the night as Shinsuke Nakamura and Kofi Kingston were ringside. The winner of the match will get to pick the stipulation for the Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Match Recap: Cesaro controlled the action early and leveled Big E with a Clothesline for a two count. Cesaro applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Big E battled to his feet after Kofi fired him up. Big E got in a couple punches but Cesaro sent him back to the canvas with a Body Slam.

Cesaro made his way to the top rope and leaped but Big E caught him. Big E hit three Belly to Belly Suplexes in a row and followed it up with a Splash. Big E brought Cesaro to the ring apron and hit another Splash as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Cesaro trapped Big E in the Swing before locking in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Big E broke free but Shinsuke Nakamura hit him with a cheap shot while the referee was distracted. Cesaro capitalized and hit the Neutralizer for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura grabbed a table from under the ring. Kofi flipped onto them and set the table up. Kofi put Cesaro on top of the table and made his way to the top rope but Nakamura got Cesaro out of the way. Nakamura and Cesaro then announced it will be a Tables Match at Extreme Rules.