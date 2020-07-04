WWE SmackDown Results (7/3): Sheamus Toasts Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles Defends IC Title

4 Matt Riddle Defeated John Morrison In A Great Match

Michael Cole interviewed Matt Riddle to open up this week’s SmackDown. Riddle stated that to be on SmackDown is a “lovechild of a lot of work and a lot of dreams, bro”. Matt said that he likes AJ Styles and respects him but after beating him he is pretty sure Styles doesn’t like him. Cole brought up Riddle wrestling in his bare feet and Matt said it was a long story. Riddle stated that his family took him on vacation in Wisconsin and he got frostbite on his feet.

Matt added that the doctors almost amputated his toes and because of that he never wears shoes. King Corbin interrupted and told Matt that nobody is happy that he is here. Corbin vowed to make Riddle pay for second he is out here. Riddle said “you do you, bro” and challenged Corbin to a match. King Corbin declined and said that Riddle is wrestling John Morrison tonight. King Corbin joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Morrison controlled the action early and connected with a springboard Corkscrew Crossbody for a near fall. The crowd got behind Riddle as Morrison applied a Headlock. John hit Riddle with two knees to the face and went for the cover but Matt kicked out at two. Morrison poked Riddle in the eye but Matt battled back with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Morrison and Riddle hit a headbutt at the same time both superstars fell to the floor. Riddle launched his flip flop in Corbin’s face as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Matt hit the Bro to Sleep and followed it up with a German Suplex for a near fall. Riddle climbed to the top rope and went for the Floating Bro but John got his knees up. Riddle locked in the Bromission but Morrison escaped. Riddle and Morrison battled on the second turnbuckle and John slammed Matt to the canvas. John followed it up with a Standing Spanish Fly for another two count. Riddle hit the Ripcord Knee and followed it up with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Matt then rolled up Morrison for the victory.

After the match, AJ Styles attacked Riddle while he was posing on the entrance ramp. Drew Gulak quickly made the save before the brawl was broken up by WWE officials.

Opinion: I’m not sure Matt Riddle’s feet needed a backstory but I guess this satisfied those who wanted to know why he wasn’t wearing shoes. Riddle and Morrison put on a excellent match tonight and I’m positive it will be much better than the eventual bout between Riddle and Corbin.