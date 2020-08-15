WWE SmackDown Results (8/14): Strowman Attacks Alexa Bliss, RETRIBUTION

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. It was announced that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will battle in a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam. Kalisto also made his return during the show.

SmackDown Results (8/14)

Asuka won the Triple Brand Battle Royal to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship Sheamus def. Shorty G Gran Metalik def. Shinsuke Nakamura Big E def. John Morrison

- Advertisement -

Here are 5 takeaways from this week’s show:

RETRIBUTION Attacked The SmackDown Locker Room

Retribution took over SmackDown last week

WWE had extra security of every entrance of the Performance Center to prevent RETRIBUTION from getting inside.

Big E was scheduled to face John Morrison in the first match of the night but RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring.

RETRIBUTION beat Big E and Morrison down as Cole and Graves ran away. RETRIBUTION then retreated as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

The Miz told Morrison that he was on the phone with Maryse and would have helped if he could. King Corbin arrived and said that they need a leader against RETRIBUTION. Big E gave a brief speech before Sheamus interrupted. Sheamus told Big E that he was alone and vulnerable.

Sheamus said that RETRIBUTION wouldn’t dare to interfere in his match because he is not afraid of them. Big E told Sheamus that if he had any sense at all he would realize that he is not alone.

Later on the show, Big E battled John Morrison as Miz joined commentary. The lights flickered in the Performance Center once again as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, the SmakcDown locker room was surrounding the ring as Big E and Morrison were still competing.

RETRIBUTION was shown backstage attacking WWE officials with baseball bats and chairs. The superstars got the word and rushed backstage to battle RETRIBUTION. Big E locked in the Stretch Muffler submission for the victory. Sheamus leveled Big E with a Brogue Kick after the match.

Asuka Won The Battle Royal To Earn A SmackDown Women’s Championship Match At SummerSlam

Asuka. Image Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks and Bayley came down to the ring as security was now surrounding the ring behind the plexiglass.

Banks said tonight is about SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and the crowd chanted “you suck!”. Bayley stated that not even a McMahon can hold them down and that they are about to find out the lucky idiot that is going to face her at SummerSlam. Bayley and Banks then took over ring announcing duties and kicked Greg out of the ring. They then introduced the participants of the Battle Royal before Asuka attacked them both.

WAIT A MINUTE!!!@WWEAsuka is in the Triple Brand Battle Royal!



Who will go to #SummerSlam to challenge @itsBayleyWWE? We find out NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/eUPB1ryAiQ — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020

Match Recap: The IIConics, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott were eliminated immediately and brawled outside the ring. Tamina eliminated Nikki Cross and leveled Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox with a Clothesline. Bianca Belair hit Tamina with a Spear and then launched her out of the ring. Lacey Evans eliminated Naomi and then quickly got eliminated by Blackheart.

Baszler locked Blackheart in the Kirifuda Clutch and brought her to the apron. Evans then tripped Shotzi up to eliminate her. Tegan Nox eliminated Bianca Belair. It was now down to Asuka, Nox, and Shayna Baszler. Shayna almost dropped Nox on her head before eliminating her. Asuka landed on Bayley and Banks and was not eliminated. Asuka then dragged Baszler over the top rope and won the Battle Royal.

Asuka now has a title match against Sasha Banks for RAW Women’s Championship and then a SmackDown Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam.

Opinion: I’m hoping that this turns into a Triple Threat match with both titles on the line at SummerSlam. This seemed like it would have been a good opportunity to give someone that hasn’t gotten a push a win and a title match at SummerSlam.