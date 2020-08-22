WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon kicked off this week’s show to debut the ThunderDome. AJ Styles put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Jeff Hardy during tonight’s episode as well.

SmackDown Results (8/21)

Big E def. Sheamus Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Sasha Banks won a Beat the Clock Challenge & will face Asuka 2nd at SummerSlam Jeff Hardy def. AJ Styles to capture the Intercontinental Championship

Here are 7 takeaways from this week’s show:

RETRIBUTION Attacked Braun Strowman

SmackDown began with some pyro and shots to show off the new ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Vince McMahon stood in the middle of the ring with a smile on his face and welcomed the fans watching on the screens behind the ring.

The lights went out and The Fiend made his way to the ring. Universal Champion Braun Strowman marched down the entrance ramp as McMahon exited. Strowman got in the ring with The Fiend and had a stare down.

RETRIBUTION showed up and hopped on the ring apron. The Fiend waved goodbye and the lights in the arena went out. The Fiend was gone when the lights came on and RETRIBUTION attacked Strowman.

The SmackDown locker room then rushed the ring and evened the odds. RETRIBUTION eventually retreated out of the ring as The Miz was the last SmackDown superstar to run down to the ring. Strowman got up and started attacking the SmackDown superstars before making his way backstage.

Opinion: WWE did a great job with the look of the ThunderDome. It is a much better setting than the Performance Center and plexiglass surrounding the ring.

Big E Picked Up A Victory

Sheamus battled Big E with the SmackDown locker room surrounding the ring in case RETRIBUTION showed up again.

Match Recap: Sheamus and Big E locked up in the center of the ring to start the action off. Big E hit Sheamus with a shoulder tackle but the Celtic Warrior didn’t budge. Sheamus hit Big E with a knee to the midsection but Big E responded with a Clothesline that sent Sheamus to the floor outside the ring.

Big E followed Sheamus out there and hit him with a shoulder tackle against the steel steps. Big E connected with a Splash on the ring apron but Sheamus battled back and made his way to the top rope. Sheamus leveled Big E with a Flying Clothesline and followed it up with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran.

Sheamus planted Big E with the Irish Curse Backbreaker for a near fall as the lights once again began to flicker in the ThunderDome as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Sheamus hit Big E with a knee to the face for a two count.

Big E connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Sheamus was able to power out at two. Big E went for the Spear through the ropes but Sheamus was ready and caught him with a knee to the face. Sheamus sent Big E into the ring post and followed it up with White Noise.

King Corbin hit Matt Riddle from behind and a fight broke out. Sheamus was setting up for a Brogue Kick but got distracted by the brawl outside the ring. Big E capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.