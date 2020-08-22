Saturday, August 22, 2020

WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

By Robert Lentini
Photo: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon kicked off this week’s show to debut the ThunderDome. AJ Styles put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Jeff Hardy during tonight’s episode as well.

SmackDown Results (8/21)

  1. Big E def. Sheamus
  2. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
  3. Sasha Banks won a Beat the Clock Challenge & will face Asuka 2nd at SummerSlam
  4. Jeff Hardy def. AJ Styles to capture the Intercontinental Championship
- Advertisement -

Here are 7 takeaways from this week’s show:

RETRIBUTION Attacked Braun Strowman

SmackDown began with some pyro and shots to show off the new ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Vince McMahon stood in the middle of the ring with a smile on his face and welcomed the fans watching on the screens behind the ring.

The lights went out and The Fiend made his way to the ring. Universal Champion Braun Strowman marched down the entrance ramp as McMahon exited. Strowman got in the ring with The Fiend and had a stare down.

RETRIBUTION showed up and hopped on the ring apron. The Fiend waved goodbye and the lights in the arena went out. The Fiend was gone when the lights came on and RETRIBUTION attacked Strowman.

The SmackDown locker room then rushed the ring and evened the odds. RETRIBUTION eventually retreated out of the ring as The Miz was the last SmackDown superstar to run down to the ring. Strowman got up and started attacking the SmackDown superstars before making his way backstage.

Opinion: WWE did a great job with the look of the ThunderDome. It is a much better setting than the Performance Center and plexiglass surrounding the ring.

Big E Picked Up A Victory

Sheamus battled Big E with the SmackDown locker room surrounding the ring in case RETRIBUTION showed up again.

Match Recap: Sheamus and Big E locked up in the center of the ring to start the action off. Big E hit Sheamus with a shoulder tackle but the Celtic Warrior didn’t budge. Sheamus hit Big E with a knee to the midsection but Big E responded with a Clothesline that sent Sheamus to the floor outside the ring.

Big E followed Sheamus out there and hit him with a shoulder tackle against the steel steps. Big E connected with a Splash on the ring apron but Sheamus battled back and made his way to the top rope. Sheamus leveled Big E with a Flying Clothesline and followed it up with the Ten Beats of the Bodhran.

Sheamus planted Big E with the Irish Curse Backbreaker for a near fall as the lights once again began to flicker in the ThunderDome as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Sheamus hit Big E with a knee to the face for a two count.

Big E connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Sheamus was able to power out at two. Big E went for the Spear through the ropes but Sheamus was ready and caught him with a knee to the face. Sheamus sent Big E into the ring post and followed it up with White Noise.

King Corbin hit Matt Riddle from behind and a fight broke out. Sheamus was setting up for a Brogue Kick but got distracted by the brawl outside the ring. Big E capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Renee Young Update, Interest From AEW & Major Networks

Renee Young is said to be finishing up with WWE this weekend. Her departure from the company has many wrestling fans wondering...
Read more
Wrestling News

Some WWE Superstars Were “Very Against” Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’

Becky Lynch proudly assumed the moniker of 'The Man' during her ascension within WWE. Although the nickname garnered popularity amongst the WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Superstars Reportedly “Shaken Up” Over Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Residence

The recent break-in at Sonya Deville's residence has shaken up some on the WWE roster. According to a report from the Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville Testifies In Court, Bail Denied For Suspect

Sonya Deville testified in court yesterday at a hearing for Phillip Thomas II, the suspect charged with her attempted kidnapping and breaking...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/21): The Fiend & Vince McMahon, New Champion

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam this Sunday. Vince McMahon...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
Read more
WWE

Jeff Hardy Wins WWE Intercontinental Title

Jeff Hardy is now a five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.  The former WWE Champion battled AJ Styles for the secondary...
Read more
WWE

Hair vs. Hair Match Changed To Loser Must Leave WWE At SummerSlam

WWE has made some changes to one match at SummerSlam, which will be a battle between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. 
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Explains Why He Took Time Off Before NXT Return

Finn Balor has opened up on his decision to take time off from WWE last summer before deciding to make a return...
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton Reveals Original Plans For Ric Flair Segment On RAW

Randy Orton took part in a conference call on Friday ahead of his match at SummerSlam.  Around 4 minutes...
Read more
WWE

WWE Confirms Return Of Talking Smack & New Hosts

As expected, Talking Smack is returning to WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network.  On Friday afternoon, WWE confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Comments On Austin Theory’s Absence

Austin Theory hasn't wrestled for WWE since June. He is reportedly under an unannounced suspension and it is not clear when he...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Reveals “Thunderdome” Set In New Video

WWE will welcome everyone to the Thunderdome tonight for Smackdown. Ahead of tonight's card from Orlando's Amway Center, the company posted a...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Superstars Reportedly “Shaken Up” Over Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Residence

The recent break-in at Sonya Deville's residence has shaken up some on the WWE roster. According to a report from the Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Update, Interest From AEW & Major Networks

Renee Young is said to be finishing up with WWE this weekend. Her departure from the company has many wrestling fans wondering...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville Testifies In Court, Bail Denied For Suspect

Sonya Deville testified in court yesterday at a hearing for Phillip Thomas II, the suspect charged with her attempted kidnapping and breaking...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC