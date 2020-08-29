WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.

SmackDown Results (8/28)

Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the IC Title Matt Riddle def. Shorty G Braun Strowman def. Drew Gulak Cesaro def. Kalisto Big & Heavy Machinery def. Sheamus, John Morrison, The Miz

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jeff Hardy Retained & Sami Zayn Returned

Vince McMahon told Adam Pearce to get The Fiend, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns to sign the contract for their Triple Threat No DQ Match for the Universal Championship this Sunday at WWE Payback. McMahon gave Pearce to the end of the night to collect the three signatures.

Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy said it was good to be standing in the WWE ThunderDome tonight but was quickly interrupted by AJ Styles. AJ told Jeff that he is not a concurring hero, he is a liar and a cheat. Styles added that Hardy knew his knee brace was illegal but he used it anyway.

Styles stated that Jeff Hardy knows how to play the system and that the doctor will not medically clear him to compete tonight. Hardy said that sucks for AJ because he is about to issue an Open Challenge. Jeff then leveled Styles with a punch to the face as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Shinsuke Nakamura had accepted the Open Challenge and AJ Styles joined commentary.

Match Recap: Nakamura controlled the action early and applied a Headlock. Hardy battled back but Nakamura cut him down with a Dropkick to Jeff’s injured knee. Hardy connected with a Dropkick of his own and sent Nakamura into the turnbuckle. Jeff hobbled across the ring but Nakamura cuaght him with a knee to the ribs and draped him across the top rope. Shinsuke went for a Running Knee but Hardy got out of the way and Clotheslined Nakamura to the outside.

Back in the ring, Jeff connected with a Leg Drop and then a Splash for a two count. Hardy followed it up with the Whisper in the Wind but Nakamura shrugged it off and planted Jeff with a sliding German Suplex. Nakamura set up for the Kinshasa but Jeff dodged it and hit the Twist of Fate. Jeff hit his right knee with the brace on Nakamura’s head during the move and Styles lost his mind on commentary. Hardy made his way to the top rope and hit the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory. Jeff Hardy is still the Intercontinental Champion.

After the match, Sami Zayn returned holding an Intercontinental Championship. Sami said he has never been defeated and he is the true champion. Sami leveled Jeff with a Helluva Kick and Styles made his way up the entrance ramp. Zayn shouted that Jeff Hardy was a fraud before making his way backstage.

Kayla Braxton tried to interview Sami backstage and asked why he attacked Jeff Hardy. Zayn said his career has been about righting wrongs and Jeff Hardy is a fraudulent champion. Zayn added that he won the title on March 18th and doesn’t need to explain to anyone why he hasn’t defended the title in the past five months.

Opinion: I thought Jeff and AJ’s promo was hilarious and Styles’ obsession with the knee brace was great. It is also awesome to see Sami Zayn on SmackDown and I’m hoping this leads to a Triple Threat match for the IC Title in the near future.

Sami Zayn spoke to Nakamura and Cesaro backstage and they weren’t happy that he didn’t contact them for four months. Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the table next to their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Cesaro told Zayn that they were in the middle of a private conversation and asked Sami to leave. Zayn claimed that he actually has to leave because he has so much stuff to do.

Bray Wyatt Signed The Contract

A new episode of Firefly Fun House aired during tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Wyatt waved to the camera and welcomed everyone to the show. Bray said it feels good to be back home with all of his friends.

Wyatt said that something was missing and brought out the Universal Championship. He then looked directly into the camera and stated it was really good to see Roman Reigns again. Adam Pearce showed up at the Firefly Fun House with the contract. Bray referred to Adam as “Postman Pearce” and signed the contract.

Matt Riddle Picked Up A Win & Will Face King Corbin At Payback

Matt Riddle came down to the ring and accused King Corbin of being afraid of him as SmackDown went to a break. Riddle was still waiting in th ering when SmackDown returned and finally King Corbin showed up. King Corbin slowly made his way down the entrance ramp as Shorty G attacked Riddle from behind.

Match Recap: Shorty G took Riddle down with a Dragon Screw and followed it up with a Tiger Suplex for a two count. Riddle connected with a knee to the face and followed it up with the Bro Derek for the easy victory. Corbin tried to attack Riddle from behind but Matt was ready and sent Corbin out of the ring.

Kayla Braxton then caught up to Corbin backstage. King Corbin vowed to prove that Riddle doesn’t belong on SmackDown this Sunday at Payback.