WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple Brand Battle Royal for next week and the winner will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. RETRIBUTION invaded SmackDown at the close of the show.

SmackDown Results (8/7)

Matt Riddle def. Sheamus via DQ Cesaro def. Lince Dorado Jeff Hardy def. King Corbin via DQ Sheamus def. King Corbin Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison ended in a DQ

Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s show:

Shorty G Attacked Matt Riddle Again

Matt Riddle squared off against Sheamus in the first match of the night. Shorty G attacked Matt Riddle last week to collect on the King’s Ransom issued by Corbin.

Match Recap: Riddle went for a Sleeper Hold but Sheamus quickly made it to the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus got Riddle in a Headlock and took him down to the canvas. Sheamus stomped on Riddle’s midsection as the crowd tried to fire Matt up.

Riddle battled to his feet and applied an Arm Bar in the middle of the ring. When SmackDown returned from a break, Sheamus was back in control and hit Riddle with three Irish Curse Backbreakers in a row.

Riddle connected with a running kick to Sheamus’ face and followed it up with a Broton for a near fall. Matt climbed to the top rope and went for the Floating Bro but Sheamus got out of the way. Sheamus hit White Noise and went for the cover but Riddle was somehow able to kick out at two.

Matt planted Sheamus with a German Suplex for a near fall. Sheamus hit another Backbreaker and charged at Riddle in the corner. Matt got out of the way and Sheamus crashed into the ring post.

Shorty G attacked Matt Riddle from behind and the match ended in a DQ. Riddle hit Shorty G with a forearm to the face and bounced his head off the announce table several times. Riddle was announced the winner by DQ and Sheamus got pissed off. Sheamus brought Shorty G into the ring and leveled him with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus demanded a microphone and shouted that Shorty G took a win away from him. Sheamus leveled Shorty G with another Brogue Kick before making his way backstage.

Sheamus confronted Corbin backstage and warned him not to cost him another match. Sheamus told Corbin that if he ever tries something like that again he will shove the crowd up his royal arse.

Sonya Deville Mocked Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville joined The Dirt Sheet tonight on SmackDown. Sonya Deville attacked Mandy last week and cut off some of her hair. The Miz and John Morrison’s mic kept cutting up and John joked that the new stable “Retribution” isn’t scheduled tonight.

Miz and Morrison welcomed Mandy Rose’s hair and a wig with googly eyes was shown on the screen. The Miz and Morrison voiced Mandy’s hair and joked around for a couple minutes. Finally and mercifully, The Miz and John Morrison stopped and welcomed Sonya Deville to the ring.

Deville stated that she is going to Mandy’s outside as ugly as her inside and that she enjoyed cutting her hair off last week. Sonya said she would apologize but she doesn’t feel bad because Mandy is pathetic and weak. Deville dared Mandy to come down to the ring but she didn’t show up.

Sonya claimed that Mandy Rose got to the WWE by winning bikini contests and mocked her for winning a Bumpy Award for making out with Otis. Heavy Machinery interrupted and brawled with Miz and Morrison as SmackDown went to break.

Opinion: Sonya Deville’s promo tonight was very good and she did a great job overcoming that horrible Mandy’s hair skit by Miz and Morrison.