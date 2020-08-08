Friday, August 7, 2020

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

By Robert Lentini
Photo: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple Brand Battle Royal for next week and the winner will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. RETRIBUTION invaded SmackDown at the close of the show.

SmackDown Results (8/7)

  1. Matt Riddle def. Sheamus via DQ
  2. Cesaro def. Lince Dorado
  3. Jeff Hardy def. King Corbin via DQ
  4. Sheamus def. King Corbin
  5. Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison ended in a DQ
- Advertisement -

Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s show:

Shorty G Attacked Matt Riddle Again

Matt Riddle squared off against Sheamus in the first match of the night. Shorty G attacked Matt Riddle last week to collect on the King’s Ransom issued by Corbin.

Match Recap: Riddle went for a Sleeper Hold but Sheamus quickly made it to the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus got Riddle in a Headlock and took him down to the canvas. Sheamus stomped on Riddle’s midsection as the crowd tried to fire Matt up.

Riddle battled to his feet and applied an Arm Bar in the middle of the ring. When SmackDown returned from a break, Sheamus was back in control and hit Riddle with three Irish Curse Backbreakers in a row.

Riddle connected with a running kick to Sheamus’ face and followed it up with a Broton for a near fall. Matt climbed to the top rope and went for the Floating Bro but Sheamus got out of the way. Sheamus hit White Noise and went for the cover but Riddle was somehow able to kick out at two.

Matt planted Sheamus with a German Suplex for a near fall. Sheamus hit another Backbreaker and charged at Riddle in the corner. Matt got out of the way and Sheamus crashed into the ring post.

Shorty G attacked Matt Riddle from behind and the match ended in a DQ. Riddle hit Shorty G with a forearm to the face and bounced his head off the announce table several times. Riddle was announced the winner by DQ and Sheamus got pissed off. Sheamus brought Shorty G into the ring and leveled him with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus demanded a microphone and shouted that Shorty G took a win away from him. Sheamus leveled Shorty G with another Brogue Kick before making his way backstage.

Sheamus confronted Corbin backstage and warned him not to cost him another match. Sheamus told Corbin that if he ever tries something like that again he will shove the crowd up his royal arse.

Sonya Deville Mocked Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville joined The Dirt Sheet tonight on SmackDown. Sonya Deville attacked Mandy last week and cut off some of her hair. The Miz and John Morrison’s mic kept cutting up and John joked that the new stable “Retribution” isn’t scheduled tonight.

Miz and Morrison welcomed Mandy Rose’s hair and a wig with googly eyes was shown on the screen. The Miz and Morrison voiced Mandy’s hair and joked around for a couple minutes. Finally and mercifully, The Miz and John Morrison stopped and welcomed Sonya Deville to the ring.

Deville stated that she is going to Mandy’s outside as ugly as her inside and that she enjoyed cutting her hair off last week. Sonya said she would apologize but she doesn’t feel bad because Mandy is pathetic and weak. Deville dared Mandy to come down to the ring but she didn’t show up.

Sonya claimed that Mandy Rose got to the WWE by winning bikini contests and mocked her for winning a Bumpy Award for making out with Otis. Heavy Machinery interrupted and brawled with Miz and Morrison as SmackDown went to break.

Opinion: Sonya Deville’s promo tonight was very good and she did a great job overcoming that horrible Mandy’s hair skit by Miz and Morrison.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
AEW

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
AEW

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week's episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/7): RETRIBUTION Arrives, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight and announced a Triple...
Read more
WWE

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV. WWE confirmed...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft

News broke earlier this month that WWE is planning a draft for this year, but the date has changed several times.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.
Read more
AEW

Impact Wrestling EVP Open To Interpromotional Match With FTR

Fans could be in store to see the first interpromotional match between two tag teams in AEW and Impact Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Gives Sareee Permission To Wrestle For Other Promotions

WWE is reportedly allowing Sareee to wrestle for other promotions while she waits to move to the United States. The top Japanese women's wrestler signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Loses Big Supporter At WarnerMedia After Company Restructuring

AEW has lost a major supporter at WarnerMedia as Kevin Reilly is gone from the company.  The Hollywood Reporter...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer. Vince held a creative...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Deactivates Her Twitter Account

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account. Comments on her Instagram account have also been limited. While Brandi...
Read more
AEW

Vickie Guerrero Officially Signs With AEW

Vickie Guerrero is officially a member of the AEW roster. She was recently announced as the new manager for former AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV's audience is skewing older than the audiences of other wrestling companies at the moment. Average monthly ratings...
Read more
MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. Seeking His Release From MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. is hoping to be released from his MLW contract. The 26-year-old holds no ill-will to the promotion but as...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC