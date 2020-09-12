WWE SmackDown Results (9/11): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Firefly Fun House

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jeff Hardy put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles. Bayley also addressed her brutal attack on Sasha Banks during tonight’s show.

SmackDown Results (9/11)

AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy via DQ (Sami Zayn interference) Lucha House Party def. Cesaro & Nakamura Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Tamina to earn a shot at the SD Women’s Title at Clash of Champions Otis def. John Morrison Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Sheamus & King Corbin

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

Corbin & Sheamus Interrupted Roman & Jey

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off tonight’s show. Heyman said that two weeks ago they let the secret out of the bag and two days Roman Reigns wrecked everyone and left as the Universal Champion at Payback.

Heyman noted that Reigns’ cousin Jey Uso stepped up last week to emerge from the Fatal 4-Way as the #1 contender. Paul introduced Jey Uso and he made his way to the ring.

Jey told Heyman that he goes way back with his family and thanked him. Heyman told Jey that he doesn’t owe him any thanks because this was all Roman’s idea for Jey replace Big E last week.

Reigns said that he is proud of Jey and that he earned this. Roman told Jey that he is about to be in the main event of Clash of Champions and earn a pay day. However, he is going to whoop Jey’s ass at Clash of Champions and then it is all love.

Jey stated that they aren’t little kids anymore and that is not going to happen at the PPV. King Corbin interrupted and claimed that this was a setup all along. Corbin added that this is a classic case of nepotism and it makes him sick.

Sheamus joined the party in his ridiculous outfit and made his way down the entrance ramp. Sheamus agreed with Corbin and Jey challenged them to a tag match. Jey said it will be the The Blood versus Butt Mud and sent Corbin and Sheamus out of the ring.

Opinion: I was enjoying this promo until Corbin and Sheamus interrupted. Jey’s “butt mud” line was embarrassing and whoever came up with it needs to go live in the woods and not bother anyone. I liked how Reigns just stood there as Corbin and Sheamus went after Jey.

Sami Zayn Interfered In The IC Title Match

Jeff Hardy defended his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles tonight on SmackDown. Sami Zayn was shown in the production truck freaking out because he believes he is still the Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn came down to the entrance ramp and once again said he is the Intercontinental Champion. Zayn noted that he won the title on March 8th and successfully defended the title against Daniel Bryan. Sami added that he is back now and this is not an Intercontinental Championship match. Adam Pearce came to the ramp with security guards and escorted Zayn to the back.

Match Recap: AJ Styles hit Jeff Hardy with a cheap shot before the match began. Hardy battled back and went for a Swanton Bomb. Styles rolled out of the way and Jeff crashed to the canvas as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Styles was in control and was stomping on Hardy outside the ring. Jeff bounced Styles face off the steel steps and brought him back into the ring.

Jeff connected with an Atomic Drop and followed it up with a Leg Drop. Hardy hit Whisper in the Wind and went for the cover but AJ kicked out at two. Jeff went for Twist of Fate but AJ countered into a Neckbreaker for a near fall.

Hardy connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Styles battled back and set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Sami attacked AJ from behind. Zayn sent Styles into the steel steps and hit Hardy with the Helluva Kick. Hardy collapsed on the entrance ramp and it was reported it was from dehydration for some reason. Styles was then interviewed and said he wants to prove he is the real Intercontinental Champion.

Hardy and Sami Zayn then battled in the trainer’s room as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Opinion: I couldn’t tell if Jeff Hardy stumbling around and collapsing was a reference to the Matt Hardy situation at All Out and a shot at AEW, or he was actually just hurt. The dehydration explanation was bizarre and I’m not entirely sure of WWE was going for with that. Either way, I’m looking forward to a Triple Threat match between these three superstars.

Street Profits Distracted Cesaro & Nakamura

Lucha House Party faced the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match tonight.

Match Recap: Kalisto and Cesaro started off the action and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions took control. Nakamura tagged in and hit Kalisto with a knee to the face for a near fall. Cesaro tagged back in and applied a Headlock. Street Profits were shown on the jumbotron partying and Cesaro and Nakmura got distracted. Kalisto rolled up Cesaro for the pinfall victory. Street Profits will battle Cesaro and Nakamura this Monday on “RAW: In Your Face”.