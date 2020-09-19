WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight in the main event. Big E returned and attacked Sheamus before beating down the security guard that set him up a couple weeks ago.

SmackDown Results (9/18)

Cesaro def. Gran Metalik Nikki Cross def. Lacey Evans AJ Styles def. Sami Zayn Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Sheamus & King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Miz & Morrison Served Otis With A Lawsuit

Otis. Image Credit: WWE.com

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off the show with an episode of the Dirt Sheet. Miz and Morrison rolled footage from Talking Smack of them announcing that Mandy Rose is now on the RAW roster.

Miz claimed that he wasn’t using his power and influence to get revenge on Otis. He said he was simply trying to help Otis because he has the MITB contract and now Otis can solely focus on cashing in his contract. The Miz added that Otis should be thanking him for sending Mandy Rose away. Miz and Morrison then joked that Mandy Rose was hooking up with guys on the RAW roster before Otis interrupted.

Otis marched down the entrance ramp and tackled Miz in the ring. Otis leveled Morrison with a Clothesline and launched him to the outside. Tucker rolled Miz back in the ring and Otis slammed him to the canvas. Otis followed it up with a Splash to The Miz and then the Caterpillar Elbow Drop. Otis climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit another Splash. Otis then stripped Miz to reveal he was wearing tighty whities.

The Miz said that this was all part of his plan and got a phone call. Miz said “did you see it? was it enough?” before walking away with a smile on his face. Later on SmackDown, Otis was served with a lawsuit from Miz and Morrison. The lawsuit said that Otis has a week to forfeit the MITB contract of they are heading to court.

Cesaro Picked Up A Win

Gran Metalik faced Cesaro tonight on SmackDown. Kalisto and Lince Dorado were ringside for the match. Lucha House Party will challenge Cesaro & Nakamura for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.

Match Recap: Metalik controlled the action early but got distracted because Lince and Kalisto were shouting instructions from outside the ring. The referee eventually kicked Dorado and Kalisto out from ringside. Metalik flipped onto Cesaro as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Metalik connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope for a near fall. Metalik went for a Moonsault but Cesaro got his knees up. Cesaro quickly hit the Neutralizer for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss Hit Lacey Evans With The Sister Abigail

Alexa Bliss welcomed Nikki Cross for an episode of A Moment of Bliss. Last week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss hit Nikki Cross with a Sister Abigail during a Fatal 4-Way match. Bliss still introduced Nikki as her best friend tonight.

Alexa asked Cross what her plan of action was for her match against Bayley because she hasn’t been able to beat Bayley since last year. Nikki stated the title match at Clash of Champions is going to be different because Sasha Banks isn’t in Bayley’s corner.

Cross vowed to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at Clash of Champions. Nikki asked Alexa what is going on with her and brought up the Sister Abigail last week. Bliss claimed that she doesn’t know how to explain it because there is a change happening to her and she cannot control it.

Lacey Evans interrupted and mocked Bliss and Cross. Lacey called Nikki a “nasty thing” and stated she won’t beat Bayley because she is too nice. Cross laughed and blew her nose in Evans’ handkerchief. Lacey and Nikki then had a match after a commercial break. Alexa Bliss joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Lacey Evans rolled out of the ring and cleaned her hands with some sanitizer. Nikki hit Lacey with a Dropkick and went for a Sleeper Hold but Evans slammed Cross into the turnbuckle. Evans applied a Headlock and transitioned into an Arm Bar. Nikki broke free but Lacey caught her with a Clothesline and then a Moonsault for a near fall.

Evans brought the hand sanitizer into the ring and started spraying it on Nikki’s face. Nikki battled back with a Tornado DDT and a Neckbreaker for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lacey Evans mentioned The Fiend to Alexa and she all of the sudden had a dead stare on her face. Alexa planted Lacey Evans with a Sister Abigail before walking away.

Opinion: It seemed like nobody knew their lines during the A Moment of Bliss segment. Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans followed that up with a painfully dull match. The Alexa Bliss and The Fiend storyline is at least interesting. Cross versus Bayley at Clash of Champions already feels like an afterthought.