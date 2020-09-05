WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition to the takeaways below, a vignette of a mystery woman in heels aired during tonight’s SmackDown.

SmackDown Results (9/4)

Heavy Machinery def. John Morrison & The Miz Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to retain the Women’s Tag Titles Jey Uso def. Sheamus, King Corbin, Matt Riddle to earn a Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Reigns Vowed To Slaughter His Opponent At Clash of Champions

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came down to the ring to begin this week’s episode. Heyman said he was gone, tossed aside, and thrown in the shark infested ocean of obscurity and Roman Reigns pulled him on the island of relevancy.

Paul claimed that they did the same thing to Roman Reigns that they did to him. Heyman noted that Reigns delivered through life threatening illnesses and nobody offered a thank you. Heyman added that they took Roman’s title when he just needed some time off.

Heyman added that The Fiend and Monsters Among Men are not champion. The responsibility of being a champion and owning your actions is who Roman Reigns is. Paul announced that there will be a Fatal 4-Way tonight that Anderson Cooper (Michael Cole) & Carmella’s latest boyfriend (Corey Graves) will announce the participants to determine the #1 contender. It will be Big E, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and King Corbin competing in the Fatal 4-Way match later tonight.

Roman Reigns grabbed the microphone and stated that he did exactly what he said he was going to do at Payback. Reigns added that he doesn’t care who he faces at Clash of Champions because they will get slaughtered. Roman said that when you have this power, all you have to do is show up and win.

Jey Uso approached Roman Reigns backstage and asked why he was associated with Paul Heyman. Reigns told Jey that he has everything under control and that he loves him but has to go. Roman walked away as Jey suggested that they get a steak after the show.

Opinion: This was a terrific promo and I can already tell that this is going to be an excellent version of Roman Reigns. He’s not saying idiotic jokes and cutting long promos that someone wrote for him. Reigns’ words were brief but impactful and Paul Heyman was great as usual.

John Morrison Stole Otis’ MITB Briefcase

Heavy Machinery battled The Miz & John Morrison tonight.

Match Recap: Heavy Machinery dominated the action early and sent Miz & Morrison out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Heavy Machinery were still in control and Otis slammed Morrison to the mat. Otis missed with a Splash and John caught him with an Enziguri.

The Miz tagged in and went for a Clothesline but Otis got out of the way. Morrison planted Tucker with a Neckbreaker outside the ring and it distracted Otis. Miz hit him with a few kicks but Otis shrugged them off and started dancing around the ring. Otis sent Miz and Morrison to the corner and connected with a Splash. Otis followed it up with the Caterpillar Elbow Drop on Miz for the pinfall victory. After the match, John Morrison stole Otis’ MITB briefcase and ran away.

Later on SmackDown, it was revealed that Morrison actually stole a briefcase with a sandwich in it and Otis keeps the MITB contract in his lunchbox.

Sheamus Brutally Attacked Big E

Big E was going to throw a birthday party for Xavier Woods tonight but Sheamus attacked him. Sheamus beat down Big E in a parking lot and hit him with White Noise on top of a car. After the attack, Sheamus told Kayla Braxton that it was likely going to be a Triple Threat match later tonight.