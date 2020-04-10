WWE SmackDown Results & 8 Takeaways (4/10)

WWE SmackDown aired from the Performance Center in Orlando tonight. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 36. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania 36 rematch. Braun Strowman battled Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.
WWE SmackDown Results (4/10)
- Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Braun Strowman
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships
- Dolph Ziggler def. Tucker
- Forgotten Sons def. Lucha House Party
- Sheamus def. Cal Bloom
- Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Here are 8 takeaways from this week’s show:
8Shinsuke Nakamura Interrupted Braun Strowman With Some Knock Knock Jokes
New Universal Champion Braun Strowman kicked off the show and made his way to the ring as highlights of his victory over Goldberg at WrestleMania aired.
Braun cut a promo and said opportunity knocked on his door, he answered it and knocked the door of it’s hinges. Strowman stated Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer for a reason but at WrestleMania he put him down for good.
Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and made his way to the ring. Nakamura said he was knocking on Strowman’s door and bragged about their victory over Strowman to take the Intercontinental Championship. Strowman told Shinsuke that he was going to get these hands later tonight. Cesaro hopped on the apron and Braun fought him off. Shinsuke then booted Strowman in the face to end the segment.