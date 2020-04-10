WWE SmackDown Results & 8 Takeaways (4/10)

8 Shinsuke Nakamura Interrupted Braun Strowman With Some Knock Knock Jokes

New Universal Champion Braun Strowman kicked off the show and made his way to the ring as highlights of his victory over Goldberg at WrestleMania aired.

Braun cut a promo and said opportunity knocked on his door, he answered it and knocked the door of it’s hinges. Strowman stated Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer for a reason but at WrestleMania he put him down for good.

Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and made his way to the ring. Nakamura said he was knocking on Strowman’s door and bragged about their victory over Strowman to take the Intercontinental Championship. Strowman told Shinsuke that he was going to get these hands later tonight. Cesaro hopped on the apron and Braun fought him off. Shinsuke then booted Strowman in the face to end the segment.