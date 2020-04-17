WWE SmackDown Results & Takeaways (4/17)

1 Bray Wyatt Gave Braun Strowman A Gift

Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss came down to the ring to begin this week’s show. Alexa and Nikki hosted “A Moment of Bliss” and welcomed Universal Champion Braun Strowman as their guest.

A graphic for Strowman versus Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank was shown as Braun entered the ring. Alexa congratulated Braun on winning the title and he responded by congratulating them on defeating the Kabuki Warriors twice.

Braun said he used to be a part of the Wyatt Family but that is a part of his past that he is trying to forget. He added that he doesn’t owe Bray an apology and that Wyatt likes to get inside people’s head in order to make them doubt themselves.

Strowman claimed that Wyatt will not get the Universal Championship, instead he will just get these hands. Braun grabbed a gift that was in the corner of the ring and thanked Alexa for it.

Bliss told Braun that she didn’t get him a gift but Braun opened it anyway. Strowman took his old black sheep Wyatt Family mask from out of the box as Wyatt’s laugh echoed throughout the Performance Center.